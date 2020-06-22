Kyle Hadala Arrested on Assault Charge After Sucker-Punching Dallas Goedert

Jim Mone/Associated Press

An arrest has been made in the assault of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

Kyle Douglas Hadala, 29, was arrested in Aberdeen, South Dakota, on Monday and charged with simple assault for punching Goedert at a bar, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. In video that surfaced online, Goedert can be seen getting hit while looking the other way and dropping to the ground immediately, appearing to be unconscious.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

