Bryce Harper, Wife Kayla Announce They're Expecting 2nd Child with Twitter Photo

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals and the National League and wife Kayla Harper attend the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard red carpet at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Harper family is growing.  

Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla announced Monday that they are expecting their second child, a baby girl. 

Krew Aron Harper, the pair's son, was born in August 2019. 

It's been quite the two years for the Harper family, from the slugger signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies before the 2019 campaign to this season's postponed—and potentially canceled, if the players and owners can't come to terms on a labor agreement—season. 

Along the way, Bryce and Kayla have also doubled the size of their family. 

