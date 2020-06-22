Bryce Harper, Wife Kayla Announce They're Expecting 2nd Child with Twitter Photo

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Harper family is growing.

Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla announced Monday that they are expecting their second child, a baby girl.

Krew Aron Harper, the pair's son, was born in August 2019.

It's been quite the two years for the Harper family, from the slugger signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies before the 2019 campaign to this season's postponed—and potentially canceled, if the players and owners can't come to terms on a labor agreement—season.

Along the way, Bryce and Kayla have also doubled the size of their family.