Bryce Harper, Wife Kayla Announce They're Expecting 2nd Child with Twitter Photo

Bryce Harper, Wife Kayla Announce They're Expecting 2nd Child with Twitter PhotoJune 22, 2020
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
The Harper family is growing.
Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla announced Monday that they are expecting their second child, a baby girl.
Krew Aron Harper, the pair's son, was born in August 2019.
It's been quite the two years for the Harper family, from the slugger signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies before the 2019 campaign to this season's postponed—and potentially canceled, if the players and owners can't come to terms on a labor agreement—season.
Along the way, Bryce and Kayla have also doubled the size of their family.
Every Team's Most Iconic October Moment
@JShafer picks out the playoff moment that stands out most for each team 📲