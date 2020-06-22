Raptors Travel to Florida Ahead of NBA Restart; Workouts to Resume This Week

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors are off to Florida.

According to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, the team traveled to Fort Myers on Monday in preparation for a restart to the 2019-20 season. They'll open with "COVID-19 testing and individual workouts this week."

The team noted in a press release: "In keeping with NBA and team safety protocols, there will be no group workouts during this phase of return to play, and strict protocols have been designed to ensure this initial level of access will take place in a safe, controlled and healthy way."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.