2020 NBA Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Notable Sleeper Prospects

The NBA draft is all about value extraction.

At the top, that means turning early selections into impact additions. Further down the draft board, though, it could be finding a co-star outside of the top 10 or snagging a high-level role player after the first 20 picks.

After updating our mock first round, we'll spotlight three of our favorite sleepers in the class.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

5. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

6. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

7. Chicago Bulls: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

8. Charlotte Hornets: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

18. Dallas Mavericks: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Robert Woodard II, SF, Mississippi State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Miami Heat: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

24. Utah Jazz: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tyler Bey, SF/PF, Colorado

28. Toronto Raptors: Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

Notable Sleeper Prospects

Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

The normal knocks of being anything other than a freshman in the one-and-done era need not apply to Kira Lewis Jr.

He reclassified to kick off his college career early, so even though he played two seasons for the Crimson Tide, the 19-year-old is still younger than a lot of the freshmen in this draft (Cole Anthony, for instance, is almost a full year older).

That should give Lewis more growth potential than the typical sophomore, plus more of an early impact than the typical teenager. His improvement over the past season was substantial (five-point increase in scoring average, nearly doubled his assists), and his late surge hinted at another gear (23.2 points, 6.7 assists, 49.0/46.3/75.5 shooting over his final nine outings).

"He has the whole offensive package: hesitation dribbles, crossovers, step-back threes and blow-by layups," NBC Sports Philadelphia's Brian Brennan wrote. "He also has a nice knack for driving all the way to the baseline and finding open three-point shooters in the corners."

Lewis, arguably the fastest player in this draft, looks like he could perk up a second unit already next season and grow into a starting (if not starring) role down the line. That's a tremendous return on a non-lottery investment.

Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

Like Lewis, Saddiq Bey sent repeated messages to NBA scouts over his sophomore season. All of them were some variation of, "I'm ready."

The 21-year-old almost doubled his scoring output (16.1 points per game, up from 8.2). His three-point shooting skyrocketed in volume (2.5 triples per outing, up from 1.4) and efficiency (45.1 percent, from 37.4). In fact, his connection rates jumped across the board (45.8 to 47.7 from the field, 64.4 to 76.9 at the line) despite a significant hike in usage percentage (14.4 to 22.8).

Oh, and he might do his best work on the defensive floor, which underscores his potential as an ace role player in the modern game.

"He's a three that can stay in front of point guards and hold his own against fours in the paint," NBC Sports' Rob Dauster wrote. "Those are the kind of defenders that you want in the NBA draft, especially when they shoot the ball as well as Saddiq Bey does."

Given the premium placed on three-and-D wings—plus the chance for Bey to become even more—it's surprising to not see him mocked any higher.

Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

Typically, a player taken outside the top 20 won't transform a team's offense, but Tyrell Terry might be the exception.

Now, that's admittedly gigantic praise for a player who didn't exactly set the men's college hoops world ablaze over his one season at Stanford (14.6 points, 3.2 assists per game). But his shooting could be special, and if the 19-year-old proves potent enough on the perimeter, he'll simplify the game for his teammates with how much defensive attention he commands.

"He manipulates defenders with pivots and fakes to get himself open," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote. "The Curry family would be proud of his tendency to relocate for corner threes after giving up the ball."

Terry has his flaws, most of them revolving around an unimpressive set of physical tools. He's undersized (6'1", 160 lbs) and not explosive, which creates questions regarding whom he'll defend and whether he'll be able to separate from big league defenders.

But there's a universe in which he becomes the NBA's next defense-bending, shoot-first point guard. He's lethal off the catch and capable off the dribble, plus he flashes intriguing vision and passing. If he ever nears his full potential, he'll be one of the best players to come out of this draft.