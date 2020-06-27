2020 NBA Draft: 5 Reasons It May Not Be the Down Year You Think

1 of 5

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

Among the younger guards, inefficiency was a common theme that has led to skepticism about the 2020 draft class. But context is important. In many cases, team situations and roles made the game tougher for ball-handlers who'll now enter the draft with new or bolder question marks.

It would be irresponsible to criticize Cole Anthony's 38.0 field-goal percentage without noting his 30.0 percent usage rate and the limited spacing caused by a two-big lineup and a team that shot 30.4 percent from three.

Even without much room, Anthony graded in the 92nd percentile out of isolation. He's an advanced shot-creator, as well as a proven, obvious shot-maker after hitting 44.4 percent of his two-point jumpers and making 2.2 threes per game.

He does need to work on his decision-making off the dribble, but he didn't have much support or many threatening targets at North Carolina, and the lane was often clogged. Acrobatic conversions ease concerns over his finishing numbers, and he generated 1.3 points per possession as a pick-and-roll passer (84th percentile).

He also graded in the 75th percentile out of spot-ups and the 71st percentile off screens, promising signs for his potential to play some 2-guard in a scoring role.

LaMelo Ball's shooting percentages don't line up with a typical No. 1 overall candidate's, but he was also given a poor pro team to run in Australia. The Illawarra Hawks leaned heavily on an 18-year-old to generate offense and often create something out of nothing. That responsibility led to forces—some well beyond the arc, others off drives into crowded spaces.

Despite the 37.7 percent field-goal mark and 25.0 percent three-point shooting, Ball still averaged 17.0 points and 1.7 threes while finishing second in the NBL in assists on a low 12.0 percent turnover rate. Better teammates and a lower usage would have likely led to a more efficient shot selection.

Anthony Edwards needs to stop settling for so many hero jumpers. That correctable issue doesn't negate his 20.3 points per game in 18 SEC matchups at 18 years old. It's tough to match his mix of physical talent (6'5", 225 lbs, explosive athleticism) and scoring skills as a shooter and driver.

Tyrese Maxey didn't shoot well, nor did he flash a lot of playmaking. He also had to share a backcourt with Ashton Hagans and SEC Player of the Year Immanuel Quickley, which had to have affected his ability to generate a rhythm.

A brutal seven-game stretch for Nico Mannion from Dec. 14 to Jan. 18 (8-of-37 3PT) ruined his overall shooting percentages for the season. High school tape, the eye test, shot-making versatility and a 79.7 percent free-throw mark say his jump shot and touch are better than his 32.7 percent three-point mark may suggest.

These players' inefficiencies may have highlighted areas to improve, but those aren't permanent flaws. Instead of looking at their numbers as seasonal or career stats, it may be more appropriate to note we're talking about a 20-to-30-game sample size in an unfamiliar setting.