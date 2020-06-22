Jamal Adams Trade Rumors: Jets Star Could Table Contract Talks for Cowboys Deal

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Jamal Adams wants to be a Dallas Cowboy so much that he reportedly could be willing to hold off on contract extension talks to facilitate a trade.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported Adams' preference to play in Dallas may supersede his desire to become one of the sport's highest-paid defensive players. Adams has publicly and privately requested a trade from the Jets after a seeming lack of interest from the team in giving him a long-term contract extension.

Adams posted a comment on Instagram saying maybe it was time for him to "move on" from the Jets.

"Pat [Mahomes] is about to get 40 to 60 M's [millions] a year. Well deserved. That's my guy," Adams wrote. "But don't compare me to QB's if you aren't paying me QB money. S--t, if I was about to get 40 plus u wouldn't hear a damn word from me. ... Ima protect myself just like an organization will look out for themselves at the end of the day. & if you guys don't respect that, cool. It's all luv. Maybe it's time to move on!"

Adams, the No. 6 overall pick in 2017, has made the Pro Bowl and been named to All-Pro teams the last two seasons. The LSU product recorded 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one interception in 2019. Pro Football Focus gave him an elite 87.9 overall grade, and he was one of the few brights spots in an otherwise disappointing Jets season.

Adams grew up in Texas and went to Hebron High School, which is about 15 minutes from Cowboys headquarters in Frisco.

A fan shot a video of Adams saying he is "trying" to get to Dallas and posted it on social media Sunday. Adams' interest in joining his hometown franchise seemingly dates back to 2018 and has not wavered over his rocky Jets career.

The Cowboys reportedly pursued a trade for Adams at the 2019 trade deadline, but a deal never appeared to get close. Adams has a cap hit of just $7.2 million for 2020 under the rookie wage scale.