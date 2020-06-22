NBA Mock Draft 2020: Updated Schedule, Lottery Odds, Latest Predictions

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Typically, the NBA draft is held in late June. But as everybody knows, the 2019-20 season has been far from typical. And that's going to cause this year's draft to take place much later than usual.

With the 2019-20 NBA season scheduled to resume in late July, the draft, which was originally scheduled for June 25, has been pushed back to October 16, according to a recent report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. College prospects who decide not to enter the draft will have an early entry withdrawal date of October 6, per Wojnarowski.

For 22 teams, their primary focus is winning a championship this year, as they'll all be headed to Orlando, Florida, to resume the season. The other eight teams' seasons are officially over, so their odds for the draft lottery are now set.

After a look at the draft lottery odds, we'll predict how this year's draft will go with a mock of the opening round.

NBA Draft Lottery Odds

1. Golden State Warriors: 14 percent chance of landing No. 1 pick

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: 14 percent

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: 14 percent

4. Atlanta Hawks: 12.5 percent

5. Detroit Pistons: 10.5 percent

6. New York Knicks: 9.0 percent

7. Chicago Bulls: 7.5 percent

8. Charlotte Hornets: 6.0 percent

9. Washington Wizards: 4.5 percent*

10. Phoenix Suns: 3.0 percent*

11. San Antonio Spurs: 2.0 percent*

12. Sacramento Kings: 1.3 percent*

13. New Orleans Pelicans: 1.2 percent*

14. Portland Trail Blazers: 0.5 percent *

*denotes team still has regular-season games remaining and odds could change

NBA Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

5. Detroit Pistons: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

6. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

7. Chicago Bulls: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

8. Charlotte Hornets: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

11. San Antonio Spurs: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

15. Orlando Magic: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas Mavericks: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

23. Miami Heat: Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

24. Utah Jazz: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

26. Boston Celtics: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Latest Top-Pick Buzz

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors will likely take Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick if they land the selection and opt not to trade it. And they may not be the only team that will take him if they end up with the top pick.

The Cavaliers are another team with a strong chance of landing the No. 1 selection, and according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, they have Edwards, center James Wiseman and point guard LaMelo Ball as the players in the top tier of their draft board. However, Fedor noted that those three are "in no particular order," so perhaps it could end up being higher on Wiseman or Ball than Edwards.

Edwards isn't the same type of can't-miss prospect that forward Zion Williamson was in last year's draft class, but it's not too surprising that so many teams are high on him heading into the draft and could make him this year's top selection.

In his lone season at Georgia, Edwards averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over 32 games. He'll also only be 19 when he's drafted, so he'll likely continue to get better as he develops and adjusts to the NBA level.

While Edwards could be going to any of a number of teams, it could be exciting to watch him continue to improve while playing alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the Warriors' lineup. He could be a key wing player for them as they try to bounce back from an injury-riddled down season and quickly return to NBA title contention.

Teams' plans can change during the buildup to the draft, however, and Golden State president Bob Myers told Monte Poole of NBC Sports last month that the Warriors would "consider" trading their top draft pick. Letourneau also reported that they're high on Florida State guard Devin Vassell and Villanova forward Saddiq Bey, who are prospects they could likely draft if they trade down a bit.

Of course, the draft lottery will dictate how things go during the beginning of the opening round, as it always does. A team such as the Pelicans or Trail Blazers could just miss out on the playoffs and then wind up with the top pick by luck.