NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Tyler Johnson, Knicks' Head Coaching Search, More

Assuming the NBA is able to resume the 2019-20 season as it hopes to, basketball's return is getting close. There will be 22 teams heading to Orlando, Florida, to complete the season, with games beginning to take place July 31.

Although there haven't been any games since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, there's still been buzz around the NBA, including potential moves that could happen this summer. And with basketball set to return soon, don't expect that to stop, as the teams still playing will be preparing for action while the other eight focus on the draft and the wider offseason.

Here's some of the latest rumors and buzz from around the NBA.

Rockets Looking to Add Depth at Guard?

Before the 2019-20 season resumes, the Houston Rockets might make a free-agent signing to add depth behind starting guards Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets are "looking at several options for a roster move," which includes the potential signing of free-agent guard Tyler Johnson, who played 31 games for the Phoenix Suns this season before they waived him on Feb. 10.

The 28-year-old spent his first four-and-a-half seasons with the Miami Heat, who traded him to the Suns during the 2018-19 campaign. He averaged at least 10.9 points per game in three consecutive years from 2016 to 2019, serving as a viable scoring option while coming off the bench.

However, Johnson wasn't as much of a contributor for Phoenix this season, averaging 5.7 points per game and shooting a career-worst 38 percent from the field. But if he can get back to playing the way he did for most of his tenure in Miami, then he could be a solid bench player for Houston.

As Feigen pointed out, the Rockets would have to release a player in order to clear room on their roster for Johnson or any other potential addition.

The Latest on Knicks' Head Coaching Search

There's been plenty of speculation and rumors about whom the New York Knicks will be interviewing for their head coaching vacancy. The time is almost here for them to begin conducting those interviews.

Ian Begley of SNY recently reported that the Knicks "are expected to have brief introductory interviews with some candidates" this week via video conferences. Those will be followed up by "longer, more formal interviews."

According to Begley, nine candidates will be interviewing for the New York job: Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller, Chicago Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming, Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka, Orlando Magic assistant coach Pat Delany, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy, Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley and former NBA head coaches Mike Woodson, Tom Thibodeau and Kenny Atkinson.

However, there could be other candidates who will also be interviewed. Begley wrote that Jason Kidd and Mark Jackson "both have fans" in the Knicks organization and that Spurs assistant Becky Hammon was "described by a source as a name to keep an eye on for a potential interview." There's also "some interest" in Mike Brown getting an interview, per Begley.

The Knicks are one of the eight teams that won't be included in the resumption of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, so they can conduct thorough coaching search to ensure they land the right person for the job.

Numerous Teams Interested in Bender

Dragan Bender may have only played nine games for the Golden State Warriors, but he impressed during that limited action. After getting signed to a pair of 10-day contracts earlier this season, the 7-footer averaged 9.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, well above his career averages for both.

The Warriors are interested in keeping Bender moving forward, according to Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports. However, there are other teams that "have their eyes" on him as an "early free-agent addition for 2020-21," per Smith. They would like to sign him to a deal while also giving him some guaranteed money for next season.

Although Bender has been in the NBA since 2016, he's still only 22. After getting drafted with the No. 4 overall pick that year, Bender spent three seasons with the Suns, averaging 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds over 171 games. Before his stint with the Warriors, he played seven games with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bender has struggled early in his NBA career, but he might finally be putting things together if his time with Golden State is any indication. It makes sense that teams are interested if he keeps playing at this improved level.