NSAC to Investigate Max Rohskopf's Corner for Refusal to Stop UFC Fight

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 21, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 20: Max Rohskopf is checked by a doctor in his lightweight bout against Austin Hubbard during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Nevada State Athletic Commission will investigate the end of Saturday's UFC fight between Max Rohskopf and Austin Hubbard, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

While Hubbard emerged victorious, controversy erupted as Rohskopf, who was making his UFC debut, was seen repeatedly telling his cornerman Robert Drysdale to call the fight between the second and third rounds. Drysdale refused to throw in the towel and attempted to send Rohskopf back out against his wishes. 

Helwani noted Rohskopf asked Drysdale to call off the bout nine times in one minute. The NSAC inspector on site, Charvez Foger, ultimately stepped in to end the match himself. 

"That's something we will take a look at," NSAC executive director Bob Bennett told Helwani. "We might want to take disciplinary action on them. That doesn't sound like they are looking out for a fighter. Obviously, he didn't want to come out [and fight]."

According to Helwani, Bennett has already sent clips of the fight to the NSAC chief inspector. 

Rohskopf, 25, was fighting on five days' notice and took a beating at the hands of Hubbard. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Hubbard landed 59 strikes in two rounds, with 58 of them registered as significant. Rohskopf, meanwhile, landed just 17 strikes, though he did score two takedowns. 

"I stand by what I did," Drysdale told Helwani. "I expect excellence from the people I train because I love them. He wasn't seriously hurt, and I felt he needed a mental push. I would expect the same from my coach."

Rohskopf's manager, Brian Butler, told ESPN the fighter was dealing with fatigue from trying to make weight on short notice and was suffering from turf toe. The combination, Butler said, led to Rohskopf's defeat.

While Butler said Rohskopf will have to take time off to heal, Drysdale doubled down on not stopping the fight. 

"That is the job of a coach, to push their fighters physically, technically and mentally," Drysdale said. "I did my job, and I have no regrets because I believe Max has potential to be one of the greats."  

Related

    Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night

    We graded all the ups and downs from the matches tonight ➡️

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
    via Bleacher Report

    Blaydes Beats Volkov

    Curtis Blaydes takes down Alexander Volkov in heavyweight bout via unanimous decision for his 14th win

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Blaydes Beats Volkov

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    UFC to Use Both Vegas, 'Fight Island' for Foreseeable Future

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC to Use Both Vegas, 'Fight Island' for Foreseeable Future

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Rohskopf Calls Fight vs. Hubbard

    Max Rohskopf's manager says UFC fighter suffered fatigue from quick weight cut and turf toe

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Rohskopf Calls Fight vs. Hubbard

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report