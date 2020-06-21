NSAC to Investigate Max Rohskopf's Corner for Refusal to Stop UFC Fight

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Nevada State Athletic Commission will investigate the end of Saturday's UFC fight between Max Rohskopf and Austin Hubbard, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

While Hubbard emerged victorious, controversy erupted as Rohskopf, who was making his UFC debut, was seen repeatedly telling his cornerman Robert Drysdale to call the fight between the second and third rounds. Drysdale refused to throw in the towel and attempted to send Rohskopf back out against his wishes.

Helwani noted Rohskopf asked Drysdale to call off the bout nine times in one minute. The NSAC inspector on site, Charvez Foger, ultimately stepped in to end the match himself.

"That's something we will take a look at," NSAC executive director Bob Bennett told Helwani. "We might want to take disciplinary action on them. That doesn't sound like they are looking out for a fighter. Obviously, he didn't want to come out [and fight]."

According to Helwani, Bennett has already sent clips of the fight to the NSAC chief inspector.

Rohskopf, 25, was fighting on five days' notice and took a beating at the hands of Hubbard.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Hubbard landed 59 strikes in two rounds, with 58 of them registered as significant. Rohskopf, meanwhile, landed just 17 strikes, though he did score two takedowns.

"I stand by what I did," Drysdale told Helwani. "I expect excellence from the people I train because I love them. He wasn't seriously hurt, and I felt he needed a mental push. I would expect the same from my coach."

Rohskopf's manager, Brian Butler, told ESPN the fighter was dealing with fatigue from trying to make weight on short notice and was suffering from turf toe. The combination, Butler said, led to Rohskopf's defeat.

While Butler said Rohskopf will have to take time off to heal, Drysdale doubled down on not stopping the fight.

"That is the job of a coach, to push their fighters physically, technically and mentally," Drysdale said. "I did my job, and I have no regrets because I believe Max has potential to be one of the greats."