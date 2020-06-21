The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 11

0 of 6

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Another Saturday. Another mixed martial arts show in Las Vegas.

Another step forward for the UFC while other sports organizations quibble about, well... everything.

ESPN and ESPN+ carried the 12-fight card that included seven preliminary bouts followed by a five-fight main card at the UFC Apex facility, again with no fans in attendance.

Announcers Dominick Cruz, Michael Bisping and Jon Anik teamed up for the first time since the promotion returned in May, sitting at separate cage-side tables and conducting interviews with victorious fighters who were again jettisoned to an alternate room.

Veteran Jim Miller, who tied a UFC record with his 35th appearance, got his first taste of the pandemic-era atmosphere and instantly noticed the difference.

"For years I've said I'll fight anywhere they'll put an Octagon," he said, "but the fans are a huge part of this. Particularly after those tough fights. Hearing the roar of the crowd is amazing.

"I miss them. I really do."

Meanwhile, former title challenger Raquel Pennington also returned to action and praised UFC czar Dana White for getting things back to normal.

"I'm truly grateful to fighting for this promotion, which is so focused on us as fighters and getting us back out there," she said.

Keeping with its Saturday night routine, Bleacher Report took in each of the 12 fights and compiled a list of winners and losers for the entire card. Take a look and let us know how your impressions stack up with ours.