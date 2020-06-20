Jim Kiick, Former Dolphins RB, Dies at Age 73

Anonymous/Associated Press

Former Miami Dolphins running back Jim Kiick has died at age 73.

A member of the NFL's only undefeated team in 1972, Kiick was a two-time Super Bowl champion, helping the Dolphins win back-to-back titles in 1972 and 1973. He was previously an AFL All-Star in 1968 and 1969.

After seven seasons in Miami's backfield with fullback Larry Csonka, Kiick spent time with the Denver Broncos and later joined Washington with a stop in Memphis in 1975 as a member of the now-defunct World Football League's Southmen.

Kiick rushed for 3,759 total yards on 1,029 career carries with 29 touchdowns. He also hauled in 2,302 receiving yards and four scores.

The Boonton, New Jersey native played college ball at Wyoming before becoming the No. 118 pick of the Dolphins in the 1968 draft.

Despite his accomplishments, Kiick is not a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, though he was added to the Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame in 1996.

The father of professional tennis player Allie Kiick, the former NFL star was diagnosed with dementia and early-onset Alzheimer's disease, which required him to enter an assisted-living facility in 2016.

Kiick sought some of the NFL's $1 billion concussion settlement with an NFL approved doctor later giving him a diagnosis of "near definite CTE" per S.L. Price of Sports Illustrated.

Kiick's father, George, also played in the NFL as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1940 and 1945.