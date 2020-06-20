Former FSU LB Kendrick Scott Petitions to Rename Doak S. Campbell Stadium

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

Former LSU linebacker Kendrick Scott has started a petition to have the school's football venue, Doak S. Campbell Stadium, renamed in honor of legendary coach Bobby Bowden because of Campbell's pro-segregation history.

The petition reads as follows (h/t Wayne McGahee III of the Tallahassee Democrat):

"The stadium at FSU was named after Doak Campbell a former FSU President. While, the tradition has been preserved, in reflection his non inclusive views of blacks as a segregationist is divisive, therefore his name should be removed from a stadium that has been home to many Black football players helping to build the school and the tradition to what it has become today: a national treasure.

"Therefore, this petition seeks to change the name of the stadium to the Bobby Bowden Stadium and change Bobby Bowden field to Charlie Ward field. Charlie Ward was recently polled as the greatest Seminole of all time and rightfully so. He broke a modern day color barrier by being the first Black football player to win a Heisman Trophy at a Florida School. He remains the most decorated college football player in history."

Former Seminoles fullback Freddie Stevenson agreed that a change is needed:

Campbell was the school's first president in 1950. It had previously been the Florida State College for Women.

The university has also sought to have B.K. Roberts' name taken off its main law building. Roberts was a former Florida Supreme Court Justice who was also in favor of segregation. The Florida Senate voted in favor of renaming the building, though the state House did not pass the bill.

"Florida State University's position has not changed on removing B.K Roberts' name from the College of Law building," the school's associate vice president for University Relations, Kathleen Daly, said in a statement. "We, together with our students, will pursue legislative bill sponsors again on this issue for the 2021 Legislative Session in March."

It remains to be seen if the a name change for the football stadium will gain the same traction.