Kings Rumors: No Concerns De'Aaron Fox Won't Sign Max Contract Extension

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

De'Aaron Fox has a good chance to be a member of the Sacramento Kings for a long time.

Jason Jones of The Athletic reported Friday that he hasn't heard anything from the organization to suggest that Fox wouldn't sign a max extension when he's eligible to do so in October.

Fox has been excellent for the Kings in his young career, averaging 20.4 points, 6.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game this season while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 30.7 percent from three.

Outside a perimeter shot that still needs work and regressed from last season (37.1 percent from three in 2018-19), Fox is developing into the star point guard the Kings envisioned when they drafted him fifth in 2017.

That also has Sacramento in the running for a postseason berth. At 28-36, they made the cut to play in Orlando, Florida, (if the season resumes as planned) and will be gunning for the No. 8 seed along with the Memphis Grizzlies (32-33), Portland Trail Blazers (29-37), New Orleans Pelicans (28-36) and Phoenix Suns (26-39).

Given the unique circumstances of this season and the long layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox and other members of his draft class have sought an insurance policy against injury should the 22-team return to action take place:

Regardless of what happens this season, Fox seems likely to be with the Kings for a long time.