Clippers Rumors: Joakim Noah Plans to Sign New Contract for Remainder of Season

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Joakim Noah is expected to sign a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers for the remainder of this season.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the deal will be signed when the transaction window opens next week, with Noah's 10-day contract expiring on June 23.

Noah originally signed a 10-day contract with the Clippers on March 9, two days before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Joakim is a relentless competitor and a proven winner," Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said of Noah's signing. "His experience, acumen and toughness fit well in our locker room."

The Clippers had been linked to Noah throughout the 2019-20 season, dating back to September when Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the two-time All-Star was going to work out for the team.

Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reported that workout was called off.

Center isn't specifically an area of need for the Clippers, who have Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell on the roster. Noah's defensive skill set makes him a nice fit for the team, especially in a potential postseason series against a Los Angeles Lakers team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris.