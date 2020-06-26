Re-Drafting Elton Brand, Lamar Odom and the 1999 NBA Draft

13 of 13

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

21. Golden State Warriors: Jumaine Jones

Primarily a small forward who could slide to the 4 or even the 2 in a pinch, Jumaine Jones was a capable three-point shooter (34.9 percent) who rebounded his position(s) extremely well. Among players picked in 1999 listed at 6'8" or shorter, only Brand, Marion and Thomas top Jones in rebound rate.

Jones also posted 11 games with at least five made threes and cracked the 20-point mark 20 times in his career. Not bad at 21st overall.

22. Houston Rockets: Pablo Prigioni

Though he debuted as a 35-year-old rookie in 2012-13, this is still technically Pablo Prigioni's draft class. We're looking past the fact that he only played four total seasons, focusing instead on the savvy point guard's excellent shooting and facilitation. His 24.4 percent assist rate ranks sixth in the class.

Prigioni hit 37.9 percent of his shots from deep, contributed positive defensive box plus/minus figures every year of his career and scored with an above-average true shooting percentage in three of his four seasons. If anything, most Knicks fans who saw Prigioni play a significant role for two-plus seasons would say he should have shot more.

23. Los Angeles Lakers: Gordan Giricek

Aggressive and in possession of a pure shooting stroke, Gordan Giricek bounced between five teams during his six-year career but scored everywhere he landed. He averaged 15.0 points per 36 minutes and exceeded 20 points 24 times.

We're now at the point at which draft picks rarely have any league awards worth mentioning, which makes Giricek's 2002-03 All-Rookie honor significant.

24. Utah Jazz: Eddie Robinson

Eddie Robinson was a throwback small forward with no three-point range but a surplus of bounce. He's one of a handful of players to pull off a self-alley-oop in an actual game, though you have to squint through the blurry lens of standard definition to appreciate it.

His reputation as a malcontent with a dubious work ethic resulted in a mere five-year career, but the athleticism and 50.7 percent shooting from the field (because: dunks) are enough to snag a spot in the top 25.

25. Miami Heat: Todd MacCulloch

Foot issues forced Todd MacCulloch into retirement at age 27, but he was a serviceable starting center for his final two years in 2001-02 and 2002-03. The 7'0" Canadian peaked in his age-26 season with the Nets, averaging 9.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 53.1 percent from the field.

Despite such a brief career, MacCulloch sits 20th in win shares and 19th in VORP among 1999 selections.

26. Indiana Pacers: Calvin Booth

A 6.0 percent block rate kept Calvin Booth in the league for 10 years, though injury and a spot way down most depth charts limited him to just 366 games in that decade-long span.

Booth, a 6'11" center whose most productive stretch came with the Sonics from 2001-02 to 2003-04, blocked 10 shots in a game on Jan. 13, 2004. Kirilenko is the only other player in the class with a double-digit swat night, but it should be noted Booth racked up his 10 rejections in only 17 minutes of playing time.

He also dunked really hard on Mike Dunleavy Jr. once.

27. Atlanta Hawks: Lee Nailon

In the two years he was a regular starter, Lee Nailon averaged double-figure scoring, putting up 10.8 points per game for the 2001-02 Charlotte Hornets and a career-high 14.2 for the 2004-05 team that relocated to New Orleans.

Lacking three-point range, the combo forward utilized his 6'9", 238-pound frame to score efficiently inside while also hitting a respectable 39.2 percent of his long twos. A good cutter with just enough handle to create his own looks in the mid-range area, Nailon found plenty of ways to score without stepping behind the arc.

28. Utah Jazz: Francisco Elson

Primarily a rebounder and position defender, the 7'0" Francisco Elson totaled 472 games spread across six teams in nine seasons. Though selected 41st by the Nuggets in '99, Elson played four years internationally before debuting in 2003-04. He never averaged more than 5.0 points or 21.9 minutes per game, but his 13.3 percent rebound rate ranks seventh among 1999 draftees who played at least 400 career games.

29. San Antonio Spurs: Jonathan Bender

The bust label was never fair because injuries, not a lack of talent, submarined Jonathan Bender's career. Taken fifth overall by the Raptors and dealt to the Pacers for Antonio Davis, the 6'11" high-schooler with wing skills never stayed healthy enough to establish a real rhythm, logging just 21 games in his age-23 season, seven in his age-24 season and two in his age-25 season.

Knee troubles cost him three entire years from 2006-07 to 2008-09, and after a 25-game cameo with the Knicks in 2009-10, Bender's career was over.

The idealized version of Bender was a shooting guard with a center's height, and he showed ever so brief flashes of that potential during his first four seasons, drilling 36.0 percent of his threes in 2001-02, his healthiest campaign.

Lest this feel like an undeserved position for Bender, note his 3.8 career win shares rank 28th. Even with so little time spent at full health, he's got a statistical case to be here.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference and Cleaning the Glass unless otherwise noted.