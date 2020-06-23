1 Offseason Trade Every NBA Team Should ConsiderJune 23, 2020
1 Offseason Trade Every NBA Team Should Consider
With an NBA offseason now set for the fall, teams should still be quite active in the trade market while preparing for the 2020-21 season.
From small adjustments to blockbusters, each team's ideal trade is different. Massive contracts like those for Chris Paul, Al Horford and Kevin Love are all a year shorter now and a little more moveable. The six-month anniversary of Bradley Beal and Eric Gordon's contract extensions have since expired, making them eligible to be traded as well.
Whether it be going all-in for a championship or setting up for a better future, these are trades all 30 teams should explore.
Atlanta Hawks: Young Gets a Quality Backup with Rozier
Atlanta Hawks Receive: G Terry Rozier
Charlotte Hornets Receive: C Dewayne Dedmon, PG Brandon Goodwin, 2020 second-round pick
With Jeff Teague set to hit free agency, the Hawks should be in the market for a veteran point guard to back up Trae Young while providing a scoring spark off the bench.
Rozier fits these criteria and has already made four playoff trips with the Boston Celtics in his five-year career. As the starting point guard in the 2018 postseason for Boston, he averaged 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists while helping the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals.
While Rozier was signed to be the Hornets' franchise point guard, the emergence of Devonte' Graham has made him an undersized shooting guard in Charlotte's starting lineup.
The final year of Dedmon's contract is partially guaranteed for $1 million, meaning the Hornets could save $17 million next season while picking up a draft pick this October and giving Goodwin a run as Graham's backup.
Boston Celtics: Rudy Gobert Pushes C's All-In
Boston Celtics Receive: C Rudy Gobert
Utah Jazz Receive: G Marcus Smart, C Robert Williams III, C Daniel Theis, G/F Romeo Langford, 2020 first-round pick
Boston has arguably the best group of guards and wings in the NBA and may only be one dominant big away from being championship-ready.
If the Jazz have any hesitations about Gobert leaving in free agency next summer, the Celtics could offer a loaded package of players and picks.
Gobert gives Boston the NBA's best defensive center, someone who can play alongside four smaller wings and protect the rim while setting hard screens and finishing lobs.
Smart is one of the league's best defensive guards and fits perfectly next to Donovan Mitchell in Utah. He can handle the ball alongside Mitchell and take on the opponent's best offensive guard. Williams has elite shot-blocking tools, and Langford was the No. 14 overall pick in 2019.
Theis can fill in as a starter until Williams is ready, and the Celtics' first-round pick in 2020 makes this an offer too good for Utah to pass up.
Brooklyn Nets: DeMar DeRozan Completes Nets' Big 3
Brooklyn Nets Receive: G/F DeMar DeRozan
San Antonio Spurs Receive: G/F Caris LeVert, PG Spencer Dinwiddie
DeRozan brings a combination of scoring, playmaking and playoff experience to a Nets team that should be one of the NBA's best in 2020-21.
He would need to opt in to his $27.7 million player option for the trade to work, but the chance to play alongside two of the game's greatest talents may be too much to pass up. Brooklyn's new starting lineup of Kyrie Irving, DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen may be the best in the East.
Losing DeRozan for nothing in free agency would be devastating for the Spurs, especially considering who they had to give up to get him. Giving him a max or near-max deal to return to a team that no longer looks like a playoff contender isn't a great option either, though.
Instead, the Spurs get a 20-point-per-game point guard in Dinwiddie and LeVert, a 25-year-old wing who averaged 17.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists to try to stay competitive both now and in the future.
Charlotte Hornets: Take on Al Horford's Contract for Sweeteners
Charlotte Hornets Receive: C Al Horford, SG Zhaire Smith, 2020 first-round pick (via Oklahoma City Thunder)
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: G Terry Rozier, C Cody Zeller
The Hornets aren't close to contending in the East and should be looking to collect draft picks and young talent, even if it means taking on some bad salary in return.
Horford's three-year, $81 million remaining contract is among the worst in the NBA, and it's one the Sixers should be looking to dump.
By agreeing to take on Horford, the Hornets get off Rozier's two years and $36.8 million while adding Smith, the No. 16 overall pick in 2018. Getting an additional first-round pick in the 2020 draft helps the rebuild around Devonte' Graham, PJ Washington and Miles Bridges.
For Philly, removing Horford's deal gives the club far more flexibility. Rozier should be a useful backup point guard behind Ben Simmons, and Zeller fills Horford's void as a veteran center behind Joel Embiid. Zeller's $15.4 million contract expires next year as well.
Chicago Bulls: Nassir Little Reunites with Coby White
Chicago Bulls Receive: F Nassir Little, F Trevor Ariza
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: PF Thaddeus Young
The Bulls should continue to stockpile young players while selling off veterans, and Portland needs help at the power forward position.
Little was the No. 25 overall pick in 2019 and is a 6'5" wing who spent time at four different positions for the Blazers this season. While he's unpolished offensively, he won't turn 21 until February and showed great defensive potential throughout his rookie season.
Ariza gives the Bulls an expiring $12.8 million salary they can use for trade purposes around the deadline or use for cap space in the star-studded 2021 free-agent class.
Young provides Portland with a quality starting power forward who carries eight years of playoff experience. He's developed nicely as a three-point shooter in recent years and is one of the most underrated defenders at his position.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Kevin Love Re-Joins Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: G/F Caris LeVert, PF Taurean Prince
Brooklyn Nets Receive: PF Kevin Love
The Kevin Love trade saga finally ends with a new home in Brooklyn.
The Cavaliers get good value here, as LeVert, 25, can start at small forward and is an Ohio native. He averaged 17.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for Brooklyn as a part-time starter last season.
While he has some durability concerns (playing just 79 games the past two years), he's worth the gamble for Cleveland. Prince would likely battle with Larry Nance Jr. for the starting power forward job.
Already with a home in New York, Love once again becomes the third star alongside Kyrie Irving and one of the greatest small forwards of all time. Kevin Durant and Irving need floor-spacers, especially with paint-dominant centers in DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen. Prince shot just 33.9 percent from three last season and isn't nearly the rebounder that Love is.
While Love's contract is hefty, the Nets won't have cap space anyways with so many large deals already on board. Durant will be 32 when the new season starts, meaning Brooklyn needs players who can help the team win now.
Dallas Mavericks: Al Horford Becomes Mavs' New Center
Dallas Mavericks Receive: C Al Horford
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: G Delon Wright, C Dwight Powell, F Justin Jackson
Even though he's overpaid, Horford is still a capable starting NBA center, something the Mavericks could use ever since Powell tore his Achilles in January.
Getting Horford gives the Mavericks the spacing that Luka Doncic needs to operate at his best, and Kristaps Porzingis won't have to defend centers. If Dallas wants to trade for another star in the next few years, it can use Horford's contract to help match money.
For Philly, getting off Horford's contract without giving up a draft pick is a win here. Wright is a solid reserve point guard, and Powell will be a great backup for Joel Embiid when he recovers from his injury.
Denver Nuggets: Buddy Hield Joins Jamal Murray in Backcourt
Denver Nuggets Receive: SG Buddy Hield
Sacramento Kings Receive: SG Gary Harris, F Keita Bates-Diop, 2020 first-round pick, 2022 first-round pick (lottery-protected)
The Nuggets don't yet possess the firepower to compete with the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers at the top of the Western Conference. Adding Hield would certainly get them closer.
Hield, 27, is averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and shooting 39.5 percent from three this season, and he will be starting a reasonable four-year, $94 million contract extension in 2020-21. With Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic already locked up, Hield gives them another core piece along with Michael Porter Jr.
For the Kings, Hield was moved to a bench role, a position he likely won't be happy in for long. Harris is one of the better defensive guards in the NBA, and collecting a pair of first-round picks gives them flexibility moving forward. With extensions for De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III on the horizon, moving Hield's deal may not be such a bad thing, either.
Detroit Pistons: Get off Blake Griffin's Contract
Detroit Pistons Receive: PF Bobby Portis, PG Elfrid Payton, C Taj Gibson
New York Knicks Receive: PF Blake Griffin
The Pistons are clearly trying to dump veteran contracts after trading Andre Drummond and waiving Reggie Jackson. Next up: Blake Griffin and his two-year, $75.5 million remaining deal.
Griffin is coming off a disastrous, injury-plagued year but was an All-Star just a season before. He'll reportedly be healthy before the start of the 2020-21 season, meaning teams buying low on him could actually benefit later.
By getting Portis, Payton and Gibson, the Pistons are receiving three expiring contracts, just as they got two in Brandon Knight and John Henson for Drummond. Payton, 26, could start at point guard, and Portis is on a $15 million team option that the Knicks would have to pick up for the trade to go through. Gibson would likely be a buyout candidate immediately.
For the star-hungry Knicks, this is a chance to get a player in Griffin without having to give up a draft pick or any young piece of their core. The 31-year-old forward averaged 24.5 points in 2018-19, and getting him for a few expiring contracts could represent a good investment. If his injuries persist, there are only two years left on his deal.
Golden State Warriors: Ed Davis Beefs Up the Center Position
Golden State Warriors Receive: C Ed Davis
Utah Jazz Receive: 2025 second-round pick, $5 million trade exception
While this isn't the big splash of a trade Warriors fans may want to see, it gives them more depth at center and turns part of their $17 million trade exception into a tradeable piece.
Davis has struggled with the Jazz this year but was one of the NBA's best rebounding bigs with the Brooklyn Nets the season before. He's still averaging 12.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per 36 minutes of play this season at age 31.
Davis would complement the Warriors' existing core as a defender, rebounder and screen-setter without taking shots from Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson or Andrew Wiggins. Unlike the trade exception they'd be exchanging him for, Davis' $5 million contract can be combined with other deals in future trades, giving Golden State more flexibility.
The move gives Utah a $5 million trade exception to use while also netting a future second-round pick.
Houston Rockets: Myles Turner Brings Floor-Spacing Size
Houston Rockets Receive: C Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers Receive: PF Robert Covington, SF Danuel House Jr., 2021 second-round pick
Did the Rockets go too small at the trade deadline? They'll find out this postseason with 6'5" PJ Tucker possibly guarding the likes of Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic and Steven Adams.
If Houston realizes it needs more size while also maintaining floor spacing, Turner would be a perfect fit. The 6'11" center is a career 35.4 percent shooter from three and led the NBA in blocks last season with 2.7 per game.
The move would allow Tucker to go back to power forward and keep driving lanes open for James Harden and Russell Westbrook.
Turner and Domantas Sabonis haven't been a great fit in Indiana, and this move puts Sabonis back at center full time with Covington starting alongside him. House becomes an important rotation piece off the Pacers bench.
Indiana Pacers: Dennis Schroder Gives the Bench a Spark
Indiana Pacers Receive: G Dennis Schroder
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: G Jeremy Lamb, PG TJ McConnell, 2022 first-round pick (lottery-protected)
Schroder has been one of the NBA's best reserves this season, averaging 19.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and shooting 38.1 percent from deep. With Lamb tearing his ACL in February, the Pacers could use Schroder's scoring off the bench.
The Thunder have made it a habit of stockpiling first-round picks, and the chance to acquire yet another for an expiring contract makes taking on Lamb's contract worth it.
McConnell gives Shai-Gilgeous Alexander a veteran to lean on in case Chris Paul is also traded, and Lamb will hopefully return to the player he was this season (12.5 points on 45.1 percent shooting) at some point in 2021.
Los Angeles Clippers: Andre Drummond Brings Size, Skill and Rebounding
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: C Andre Drummond
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: C Ivica Zubac, G Patrick Beverley, SG Rodney McGruder
The Clippers could already have the best roster in the NBA. Adding the league's top rebounder would make them even better.
Drummond's 15.2 boards this season rank first overall, and the Clippers are just 13th overall in defensive rebounding. The 26-year-old center is also averaging 17.7 points, 2.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. Getting Drummond would help provide insurance in case backup center Montrezl Harrell leaves in free agency.
For Cleveland, Zubac is a 23-year-old center who fits in better with the team's rebuilding timeline. Beverly would be a fantastic backcourt mentor for players like Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr., pushing them in practice and showing them a new level of defensive intensity.
Los Angeles Lakers: (Seth) Curry and LeBron James Unite
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: SG Seth Curry
Dallas Mavericks Receive: G Alex Caruso, C JaVale McGee, 2023 second-round pick
Curry has quietly become one of the NBA's best shooters the past two years, putting up 12.6 points on a 45.3 percent mark from three.
Putting shooters around LeBron James has always been a recipe for success. Given that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Avery Bradley are both on player options for next season, the Lakers may need another guard in their rotation.
While the Mavericks would hate to see Curry go, Caruso could turn into a great rotation player or spot starter in a bigger role. McGee would have to pick up his $4.2 million player option for the deal to go through but would likely get another starting job in Dallas alongside Kristaps Porzingis. Having two 7-foot shot-blockers in the same frontcourt would make the Mavericks extremely tough to score on inside.
Memphis Grizzlies: Bradley Beal Comes to Beale Street
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: SG Bradley Beal
Washington Wizards Receive: PF Brandon Clarke, SF Justise Winslow, SG Dillon Brooks, 2020 first-round pick (via Utah Jazz), 2022 first-round pick
The Grizzlies could already make the playoffs in Ja Morant's rookie season. Why not go all-in for a star like Beal now?
Giving Memphis a core of Morant, Beal, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas makes the club a playoff lock with an incredibly bright future. Morant and Jackson look like future perennial All-Stars, and Beal is the NBA's second-leading scorer already at age 26.
If Washington is finally willing to move on from Beal, this would be a tremendous return. Brooks, 24, is a 6'7" shooting guard averaging 15.7 points per game this season. Clarke, 23, is putting up 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and shooting 62.3 percent off the bench as a rookie, and Winslow, 24, is a do-it-all wing who was averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists with the Miami Heat before being traded to Memphis.
Throw in a pair of first-round picks, and Washington's rebuild would be off to a great start.
Miami Heat: Aaron Gordon Switches Florida Zip Codes
Miami Heat Receive: PF Aaron Gordon
Orlando Magic Receive: SG Kendrick Nunn, PF Kelly Olynyk, SF KZ Okpala, 2025 first-round pick (lottery-protected)
Gordon fits Miami's roster of athletic, switchable defenders and would benefit from a full-time starting power forward role.
Averaging 14.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists, Gordon is finishing up his sixth year in the NBA but is still only 24.
Orlando needs help on the wing, and Nunn could start at shooting guard alongside Markelle Fultz. Averaging 15.6 points, 3.4 assists and shooting 36.2 percent from three as a rookie, he'd help space the floor for Orlando's talented collection of bigs.
Olynyk would have to pick up his $12.1 million player option, a deal that would expire in 2021 and open up some cap space for the Magic as well.
Milwaukee Bucks: Chris Paul Pushes the Bucks All-In for a Ring
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: PG Chris Paul
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: PG Eric Bledsoe, PG George Hill, PF Ersan Ilyasova, PF DJ Wilson
Any team that's willing to take on Paul's two-year, $85.5 million contract should be ready to win an NBA title immediately and not be worried about cap space. The Bucks fit both of these categories.
With big contracts already on board with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Bucks aren't going to have cap space anyways. Although 35, Paul is playing like a top-10 point guard in the league while making the All-Star team in OKC this season.
When Antetokounmpo hits free agency in 2021, the Bucks will still have Paul, Middleton, Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo under contract. They'll also clear over $44 million in cap space the following offseason when Paul's deal expires, something else the Bucks can pitch Antetokounmpo on.
For OKC, this deal is about breaking Paul's contract up into smaller, more manageable parts. Bledsoe is a talented two-way point guard, and Wilson fits a Thunder rebuild as a 24-year-old power forward.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jonathan Isaac Joins KAT in Wolves Frontcourt
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: PF Jonathan Isaac, F Al-Farouq Aminu
Orlando Magic Receive: 2020 first-round pick, PF James Johnson
Minnesota is tied for the best odds at the No 1. overall pick in 2020, with a 52.1 percent chance it receives a top-four selection.
With a guard-heavy top of the draft featuring Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and Killian Hayes, the Wolves desperately need a power forward with elite defensive skills to help cover for Karl-Anthony Towns. They already have a talented backcourt in D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley (restricted free agent), leaving the option open of trading their pick.
While Isaac was thought untouchable in Orlando, the chance to draft Edwards, Ball or Hayes on a guard-needy team may be too much to pass up. Isaac, 22, averaged 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.4 blocks for the Magic and has Defensive Player of the Year potential.
Depending on where the Minnesota pick lands, swapping the rights for one of the top guards in the draft for Isaac would benefit both teams. Johnson would have to pick up his $15.8 million player option for the trade to go through.
New Orleans Pelicans: Get a First-Round Pick for JJ Redick
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: SG Eric Gordon, 2022 first-round pick
Houston Rockets Receive: SG JJ Redick
The Rockets went hard after Redick in the summer of 2017. Now three years later, they could finally get their guy.
With an overloaded backcourt, the Pelicans can afford to trade one of their veterans in either Jrue Holiday or Redick. Given the history and success with Holiday, Redick seems more likely to leave. Even at age 35, the 6'3" guard is shooting 45.2 percent from three and averaging 14.9 points per game.
Gordon can play three different positions and is giving Houston 14.5 points per game this season, albeit on far poorer shooting numbers than Redick. If the Pelicans can grab another first-round pick for Redick before he hits free agency in 2021, they probably should.
New York Knicks: Zach LaVine Is Knicks' Newest Star
New York Knicks Receive: G/F Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls Receive: G Frank Ntilikina, F Kevin Knox, C Taj Gibson, 2020 first-round pick (via Los Angeles Clippers), 2023 first-round pick (via Dallas Mavericks)
The Knicks should be star-hunting once again and finally have a collection of first-round picks to use at their disposal.
LaVine could become available with a new Bulls front office, given their likely desire to put their own stamp on the roster. A pair of first-round picks gives Chicago some flexibility, and Ntilikina and Knox still carry potential.
LaVine averaged 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assist this season and is still just 25 years old. He and RJ Barrett can carry the scoring load for the Knicks while New York pursues trades for a third star.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Lauri Markkanen Becomes New Franchise PF
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: PF Lauri Markkanen
Chicago Bulls Receive: PF Darius Bazley, SF Terrance Ferguson, 2020 first-round pick (via Denver Nuggets), 2021 and 2022 second-round picks
A new Bulls front office might mean some of their young players could be on the move, as long as they get draft picks and other promising talent back.
The Thunder need to start adding pieces around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Markkanen is 23 and still on his rookie contract. He can space the floor as a stretch-4 or play some small-ball minutes at center with his 7'0", 240-pound frame.
Chicago gets a first-round pick in this year's draft and Bazley (the No. 23 overall pick last year) as headliners, with the 22-year-old Ferguson and a pair of second-rounders to round out the deal.
Orlando Magic: Derrick Rose Beefs Up Magic Backcourt
Orlando Magic Receive: PG Derrick Rose
Detroit Pistons Receive: C Mo Bamba
With starting center Nikola Vucevic on a $100 million deal, Bamba isn't going to see the starting lineup anytime soon. The Magic will continue to be stuck in mediocrity unless they can make some backcourt and wing improvements, and Bamba would be the perfect trade bait.
Rose is averaging 18.1 points and 5.6 assists for the Pistons this season and could either start alongside Markelle Fultz or come off the bench as one of the league's best sixth men. His ability to get downhill on opposing defenses would help create more open looks for Fultz as well.
For a rebuilding Detroit team, Bamba could represent the future at center. The No. 6 overall pick in 2018 is putting up 13.8 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per 36 minutes this season.
Philadelphia 76ers: Al Horford Sent to Houston for Eric Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: G/F Eric Gordon, SF Danuel House Jr., SG Ben McLemore
Houston Rockets Receive: C Al Horford
A swap of bad contracts here, as Gordon and Horford offer better positional fits for their new teams.
Getting rid of Horford allows Tobias Harris to slide back down to power forward, a win in itself for Philly. Moving his contract for three small more manageable deals allows for greater future flexibility as well. Gordon, House and McLemore are all rotation pieces, with the former two having the chance to earn a starting job alongside Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Josh Richardson and Harris.
Houston may have gone too small at the trade deadline, and bringing in someone with Horford's size and playoff experience should better complement the roster. He still brings the floor spacing the Rockets need (36.1 percent lifetime mark from three) and is a quality scorer and defender even at age 34.
A starting five of Russell Westbrook, James Harden, PJ Tucker, Robert Covington and Horford would be a formidable offensive and defensive lineup in the postseason.
Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker to Hawks for King's Ransom
Phoenix Suns Receive: PF John Collins, SF De'Andre Hunter, SG Kevin Huerter, C Dewayne Dedmon, 2020 first-round pick
Atlanta Hawks Receive: SG Devin Booker
Booker is growing into one of the league's best young shooting guards, yet the Suns continue to lose with him as a No. 1 option. If Phoenix decides to make him available, the Hawks could offer arguably the best combination of picks and players.
Collins is already a 20-and-10 power forward who shot over 40 percent from three this season. He and Deandre Ayton would combine to make an unstoppable offensive frontcourt.
Hunter was the No. 4 overall pick in 2019, and Huerter is a 6'7" shooting guard who can spread the floor and create plays for others. The Hawks would likely nix the deal and keep their pick if it lands at No. 1 overall, but anything in the 2-to-5 range should still interest the Suns. Phoenix could snag a player like LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards in addition to the other young pieces from Atlanta.
Giving up so much would be risky for the Hawks but also produce a core of Trae Young, Booker, Cam Reddish and Clint Capela. If Reddish continues his late-season surge, this could be the base of one of the best teams in the East for years to come.
Portland Trail Blazers: TJ Warren Gives Blazers a Third Scorer
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: F TJ Warren, PG TJ McConnell
Indiana Pacers Receive: F Trevor Ariza, 2020 first-round pick
The Blazers need two things to be a force in the playoffs once again: help on the wing and a backup point guard to move the ball.
Getting Warren gives them a third scoring option behind Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, as the 26-year-old leads the Pacers with 18.7 points per game. McConnell is racking up 9.6 assists per 36 minutes, helping a Blazers team that ranks dead last in assist percentage.
Indiana is currently without a first-round pick this year and would be getting a potential lottery pick in the Blazers' selection. Ariza is still productive at age 34 and could either start for the Pacers or come off the bench as the team's sixth man.
Sacramento Kings: Tobias Harris Joins Kings' Core
Sacramento Kings Receive: PF Tobias Harris
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: F Harrison Barnes, PG Cory Joseph, 2020 second-round pick
Harris is the best player in the deal, a 27-year-old forward who's averaging 19.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and shooting 36.2 percent from three this season. He gives the Kings a franchise centerpiece at power forward and allows Marvin Bagley III to move to center full time.
For Philly, keeping both Harris and Al Horford is way too much money invested in one position. If the Sixers can't find a taker for Horford, Harris could still net some good players in return before his contract really gets bad.
In the first season of a five-year, $180 million deal, Harris will be earning nearly $40 million in the 2023-24 season. Barnes' contract decreases after this season, and his athleticism and shooting allow him to play both forward positions. Joseph gives Philly a ball-handler who Ben Simmons can play off at times or simply give him a rest for stretches.
San Antonio Spurs: Gordon Hayward Tries to Keep Playoff Dreams Alive
San Antonio Spurs Receive: SF Gordon Hayward, C Robert Williams III
Boston Celtics Receive: F/C LaMarcus Aldridge, PF Rudy Gay
The Spurs' star duo of Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan is no longer good enough to compete for a title, and DeRozan can choose to leave in free agency this offseason. If he leaves, so too should Aldridge.
The Celtics need size, and the 6'11" Aldridge averaged 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and shot 38.9 percent from three this season. He and Gay (10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds) could become Boston's new starting frontcourt to complement Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
Hayward is four years younger than Aldridge and plays a position of need in San Antonio, especially if DeRozan doesn't return. Williams is 22 and is already a tremendous shot-blocker who could use some time in the Spurs system to develop the rest of his game.
Toronto Raptors: Derrick Rose Becomes Raptors' Sixth Man
Toronto Raptors Receive: PG Derrick Rose
Detroit Pistons Receive: SG Matt Thomas, SF Patrick McCaw, 2020 first-round pick
With Fred VanVleet hitting free agency this offseason, the Raptors could be in the market for a secondary ball-handler behind Kyle Lowry.
Rose is one of the best bargains in the NBA on his $7.6 million contract and would help keep the Raptors toward the top of the East.
For the Pistons, they dump yet another veteran player in preparation for a rebuild, with the basis of this deal built around the first-round pick.
McCaw (24) and Thomas (25) could carve out roles in the Pistons rotation, and a first-rounder this fall helps Detroit add even more young talent.
Utah Jazz: Chris Paul Gets Jazz Closer to a Title
Utah Jazz Receive: PG Chris Paul
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: PG Mike Conley, C Ed Davis, 2021 second-round pick (via Golden State Warriors)
Despite his improved play before the season went on hiatus, Conley hasn't lived up to expectations in Utah. Paul has more than exceeded his in OKC.
While Donovan Mitchell is still young, the rest of the Jazz core (Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles) are either in their late 20s or early 30s. This team can't wait to win for long.
Paul helps push the Jazz toward the top of the West, and only giving up Conley and Davis doesn't touch the team's main contributors
For OKC, this is a way of opening up cap space in 2021 while also collecting a draft pick. Conley has an expiring $34.5 million deal (assuming he picks up his player option), and Davis' $5 million runs out in 2021 as well. Losing Paul hurts the team's short-term success but leaves the Thunder with a ton of cap space and draft picks.
Washington Wizards: Smash the Reset Button Without Beal, Wall
Washington Wizards Receive: F Tobias Harris, G Matisse Thybulle, C Al Horford, G Zhaire Smith, G Shake Milton, 2020 first-round pick (via Oklahoma City Thunder), 2022 first-round pick
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: SG Bradley Beal, PG John Wall
If teams are going to come calling about Beal, the Wizards should force them to take Wall's three-year, $132.7 million contract, arguably the worst in the NBA.
This is the Wizards' chance to start completely fresh without Wall's deal looming over them, especially since they don't know how he'll look coming off an Achilles injury. Horford and Harris have hefty deals as well, but nothing nearly as bad as Wall's.
Thybulle has All-NBA defense potential, and Smith and Milton both carry upside as young shooting guards. Getting a pair of first-round picks should help convince the Wizards to let go of Beal, especially since Wall is going with him.
For the 76ers, they also dump their two worst contracts while getting the best player in the deal.
The trio of Beal, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid may be the best in the East, and Wall should at least be good enough to play a sixth man role, no matter how overpriced he may be.