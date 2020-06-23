1 Offseason Trade Every NBA Team Should Consider

0 of 30

Jason Miller/Getty Images

With an NBA offseason now set for the fall, teams should still be quite active in the trade market while preparing for the 2020-21 season.

From small adjustments to blockbusters, each team's ideal trade is different. Massive contracts like those for Chris Paul, Al Horford and Kevin Love are all a year shorter now and a little more moveable. The six-month anniversary of Bradley Beal and Eric Gordon's contract extensions have since expired, making them eligible to be traded as well.

Whether it be going all-in for a championship or setting up for a better future, these are trades all 30 teams should explore.