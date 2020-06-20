Belmont Stakes 2020: Post Time, TV Coverage, NBC Live Stream and Purse Payout

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tiz the Law enters the 2020 Belmont Stakes with the best odds to capture the Triple Crown.

Instead of trying to win three races in six weeks, the horse trained by Barclay Tagg will go after a trio of marquee wins in over three months.

For the first time, the Belmont Stakes is the opening leg of horse racing's most grueling set of races. The Kentucky Derby will be held in September, and the Preakness Stakes will act as the finale in October.

When the 5:42 p.m. ET post time rolls around, Tiz the Law may be lower than even odds to win because he is viewed as the top competitor in a 10-horse field.

Belmont Stakes Information

Post Time: 5:42 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

Purse: $1 million

Post Positions

Preview

Tiz the Law established himself as the Triple Crown favorite with a victory at the Florida Derby in March.

His run at Gulfstream Park impressed many horse racing experts, including Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, per Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun.

"It was just a picture-perfect trip," Bailey said. "He was always in a good position up close within a few lengths but in a relaxed manned, which suggests that he has enough speed for a shorter race like the Belmont is this year, but as they go on to a mile-and-a-quarter of the Derby, he will be equally effective....His learning curve got there very quick, and he learned to do what the rider [Manuel Franco] wanted him to do."

Unfortunately, Tiz the Law will not receive a chance to compete against the best three-year-olds in the world. Nadal, Charlatan and Maxfield all suffered injuries in the build-up to the Belmont. Those circumstances have placed Tiz the Law well above the other nine competitors in the field, meaning Tiz the Law likely will not carry much value from a betting perspective.

That may lead you to sprinkle a wager or two on horses with longer odds that have some winning experience. Tap It To Win and Sole Volante fit those qualifications, and they have favorable post positions on the inside.

The inside post positions produced winners in 2017 and 2018. Justify won out of post No. 1 in 2018 and Tapwrit took first from post No. 2 in 2017.

In the last five years, the two inside starting slots produced six top-four finishers, so that could be a good indicator to place Tap It To Win and Sole Volante in exacta, trifecta or superfecta bets.

The past success of jockeys and trainers at the Belmont Stakes could help you determine the best long-shot wagers.

Todd Pletcher has three Belmont wins and has Dr Post and Farmington Road in Saturday's field. Joel Rosario has been on board two Belmont champions, including 2019 winner Sir Winston, and he pilots Max Player.

