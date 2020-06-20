2020 NBA 2K League Results: Raptors Uprising GC Wins Tipoff Tournament

Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

Raptors Uprising GC continued its undefeated NBA 2K League season and took home The Tipoff tournament title Friday by defeating Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai and Kings Guard Gaming in back-to-back best-of-three series.

Raptors Uprising GC survived a stiff test from Gen.G in the semifinals and even lost 70-67 in Game 2. But the Raps bounced back with a 72-65 win in Game 3 to secure a finals bid.

Kings Guard Gaming emerged on the other half of the bracket with its own hard-fought 2-1 victory over Jazz Gaming. Like the Raps series, the victors won Game 1, dropped Game 2 and emerged as finals participants following Game 3.

It was all Raptors Uprising in the finals, though, as they swept the Kings in the finals to win the crown.

The Tipoff tournament is a midseason competition that features all 23 teams vying for a $160,000 prize pool (the Raptors won $70,000 for first and took home the Banner Chain).

The teams were split into seven groups, and each group winner (plus one wild card) moved on to a knockout round, where Raptors Uprising GC reigned supreme.

Here's a look at the night's scores and some quick series recaps.

Semifinals

Kings Guard Gaming 2, Jazz Gaming 1

Game 1: Kings Guard Gaming 66, Jazz Gaming 62

Game 2: Jazz Gaming 72, Kings Guard Gaming 61

Game 3: Kings Guard Gaming 66, Jazz Gaming 57

Raptors Uprising GC 2, Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 1

Game 1: Raptors Uprising GC 70, Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 66

Game 2: Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 70, Raptors Uprising GC 67

Game 3: Raptors Uprising GC 72, Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 65

Finals

Raptors Uprising GC 2, Kings Guard Gaming 0

Game 1: Raptors Uprising GC 76, Kings Guard Gaming 55

Game 2: Raptors Uprising GC 79, Kings Guard Gaming 49

All statistics and scores via NBA 2K League website.

Semifinal Round Recap: Kings Guard Gaming 2, Jazz Gaming 1

Bash's 30 points paced Kings Guard Gaming in a 66-62 Game 1 win over Jazz Gaming.

Seemo added 23 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Kings, who held the Jazz to 14 or fewer points in each of the first three quarters.

The Jazz offense came to life in the fourth thanks to Splashy, who dropped a game-high 35 points. Ria's 17-point, 17-rebound double-double helped the center dominate the paint.

Splashy's Game 2 scoring (32 points) and Ria's rebounding (21 boards with six points) helped the Jazz enjoy an 11-point win over the Kings 72-61.

The Jazz led by just four after three quarters but pulled away in the fourth thanks in part to the dynamic scoring and rebounding duo.

Bash scored 22 points to lead four Kings in double digits in a losing effort, but their series wouldn't end in defeat as they used an excellent fourth quarter to claim Game 3.

Bash once again led the Kings in scoring with 31 points, but it was Dat Boy Shotz who proved to be the difference with a 21-point, 15-rebound double-double. He even added a full-court shot at the final buzzer.

Splashy was off in Game 3 with just 17 points on 8-of-21 shooting. Lotty led the Jazz with 22 points, and Ria dropped a 10-point, 15-rebound double-double.

Semifinal Recap: Raptors Uprising GC 2, Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 1

A battle featuring two of NBA2K's best players in Raptors Uprising GC's Kenny Got Work and Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai's ShiftyKaii resulted in a close 2-1 series victory for the undefeated Raps.

A 25-point, 10-assist, seven-steal game from Kenny Got Work paced the Raptors in Game 1, a 70-66 win. That result was despite the efforts of ShiftyKaii and his 30 points and eight dimes.

All five Raptors scored in double digits, with Sick One contributing a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double. Deadeye added a double-double of his own for Gen.G with 10 points and 14 boards.

The Raps never led by more than five points in any quarter. That trend continued into Game 2, but it was the Gen.G who held the Raptors at bay in a 70-67 victory.

ShiftyKaii's 18-point, 15-rebound performance was enough for Gen.G, who also featured 19 points from TURNUPDEFENSE and a 14-point, 16-board outing via Deadeye.

It was the Kenny Got Work and Sick One show for the Raps, with the former scoring 31 points and the latter contributing a 16-point, 17-rebound double-double.

Appropriately, the game's top two players in Kenny Got Work and ShiftyKaii tied with 34 points apiece in Game 3. But the Raps were simply more efficient from the field (30-of-49) and did better on the boards (19-13). Sick One's 13 rebounds matched Gen.G's efforts alone.

Gen.G did take a halftime lead thanks to TURNUPDEFENSE's three:

However, the Raps used a 21-9 third-quarter edge to take a 56-48 lead into the fourth, and they held on from there in the 72-65 win.

Still, it was a great performance from Gen.G against a Raptors team that will march into the next part of the regular season as the clear championship favorites.

Raptors Uprising GC 2, Kings Guard Gaming 0

The final series was largely no contest as Raptors Uprising GC once again showcased its dominance via a series sweep.

A team effort characterized the Raps' Game 1 win, with four players scoring 14 or more points led by Kenny Got Work's 23. Sick One nearly had a triple-double (14 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists), and ReeceMode added 15 points.

Dat Boy Shotz led the Kings with 16 points and 10 boards. Bash couldn't get much going, scoring 13.

The second game was a tale of two halves, with the Kings keeping things close in the first and trailing just 32-27 at the break.

But the Raptors opened the floodgates in the second half, outscoring the Kings 47-22 in the final two quarters.

Kenny Got Work once again came to play with 33 points and 10 assists. He shot 14-of-19 from the field and 5-of-6 from three-point range. Timelycook added 15 points and four steals.

Seemo led the Kings with 17 points, Dat Boy Shotz had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Bash scored 13.