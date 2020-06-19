Tennessee Announces Unnamed Basketball Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

An unnamed member of the Tennessee men's basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19, per a statement via school sports information director Tom Satkowiak (h/t Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel):

"After testing several domestic members of our men’s and women’s basketball teams, one male student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19. With a plan already in place, our Sports Medicine staff immediately activated isolation and contact-tracing protocol in collaboration with the Knox County Health Department. We are encouraged by this affirmation that our procedures work."

Per Wilson, the positive test is the first among Tennessee student-athletes since football and men's and women's basketball players returned to campus. Of note, the majority of football players came back on June 8, and no positive results have been reported.

Tennessee has formulated a plan for students who test positive, per Wilson, including notes below on student-athletes in particuar:

"If a test is positive, the student-athlete will be isolated and treated as outlined by CDC guidelines. Isolation will either occur in his/her dorm as directed by University Housing or in off-campus housing as directed by the athletic department. Frequent follow-up of the student-athlete will be done by the sports medicine staff. In addition, other individuals who are determined to be close contacts of the infected student-athlete will also be isolated and monitored for symptoms of COVID-19."

The news comes amid a wave of announcements Friday that various professional and collegiate athletes have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Clemson reported that 28 student-athletes and athletic staff members have confirmed COVID-19 cases from a group of 318 tests, per The Athletic's Grace Raynor, who reported that twenty-three of the positive tests were from football players.

One unnamed Houston Astros player has tested positive, per a team announcement. The NHL reported tests done on more than 200 players ended with 11 positive results.

The PGA Tour announced that Nick Watney withdrew from the RBC Heritage due to a positive COVID-19 test. Five Philadelphia Phillies tested positive at the team's spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida, forcing the complex to be shut down, per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

The Toronto Blue Jays' and San Francisco Giants' facilities were also closed due to COVID-19 cases.

Per the World Health Organization, the United States saw 27,921 new cases, which registered the country's one-day high since June 8. Over 2.14 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United States, and over 117,400 people have died.