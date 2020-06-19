Lakers' Danny Green: NBA Season Restart an 'Advantage' to Promote Social Justice

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Various opinions exist regarding the potential impact that the NBA's scheduled restart would have on the ongoing social justice movement against systemic racism and police brutality.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green believes the restart would be beneficial in promoting social justice according to comments made in a conversation with ex-NBA forward Caron Butler (16:25 mark):

"I think we can use the platform to our advantage and enhance it," Green said when Butler asked whether he believed the restart would help or hinder the movement.

"I mean I see both sides, but I think we can easily...social media and all the platforms we have and people watching us, they're going be tuning in even more when we're down there."

Green referenced the NBA and players' efforts to stay connected with fans during this period without basketball, including HORSE games on Zoom and various forms of content on social media:

"When you have games going on, they don't have to do all that.

"They can just watch TV and see exactly what you're doing, see what exactly what you're talking about, see exactly what your passions are, and there's going to be cameras all over Orlando, so they can see exactly what we want and what we're trying to do.

"So I think it's an advantage to us to get down there and use that platform to keep the movement alive."

Green's interview was part of the NBA's Juneteeth celebration, and Butler is taking part through interviews on systemic racism, police brutality and social justice. Of note, he also had a conversation with Washington Wizards point guard John Wall on Friday.

As for Green's take on the restart, other players have echoed similar sentiments, with the Brooklyn Nets' Garrett Temple and the Houston Rockets' Austin Rivers offering their thoughts.

A faction of players and ex-players have expressed doubts, however, noting that the restart could distract fans from the movement.

They include ex-NBA player Stephen Jackson and Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is also against going to Florida, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

"I don’t support going into Orlando," Irving reportedly said on a players' call last Friday. "I'm not with the systematic racism and the bulls--t. Something smells a little fishy."

As of now, the NBA is scheduled to restart its currently suspended season, which has been on hiatus since March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Twenty-two teams will finish their regular season with an eight-game schedule before a 16-team playoff that can end as late as Oct. 13.