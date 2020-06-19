Steelers' James Conner Says Ben Roethlisberger 'Has No Fear' After Elbow Injury

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger required season-ending elbow surgery after Week 2 in 2019, but teammate James Conner has confidence in his quarterback for the upcoming campaign.

"I feel like he's back," the running back told The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Friday (conversation begins at 1:50). "He has no fear. I trust his word. He says he feels healthy, so, you know, he's been slinging that thing around, and we're excited about it."

Roethlisberger, 38, only attempted 62 passes last season, completing 35 of them for 351 yards and no touchdowns. The injury was a brutal blow to the Steelers after the quarterback led the league in attempts (675), completions (452) and passing yards (5,129) while tossing a career-high 34 touchdowns in 2018.

He also led the league in interceptions that year with 16, but there was added pressure on Big Ben as his lead tailback, Le'Veon Bell, sat out the season because of a contract dispute. After Bell moved on to the New York Jets, Conner, who had a breakout 2018 campaign, was supposed to help balance out the offense.

Instead, Roethlisberger's injury derailed the team's championship hopes, as the Steelers finished 8-8 and missed the postseason.

Now Roethlisberger is back—clean shaven and ready to prove his arm isn't done yet.

"I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give," he said in a statement last season after learning his campaign was over.

The 16-year veteran has two years remaining on his contract, according to Spotrac. Retirement rumors have swirled around Roethlisberger in recent years, so the Steelers will be hoping Conner's assessment is correct as they look to go on perhaps one of their last Super Bowl runs with their longtime franchise signal-caller.