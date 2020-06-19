WWE's Matt Riddle Facing Sexual Assault Allegations from Candy Cartwright

WWE.com

Wrestler and EVOLVE social media ambassador Candy Cartwright said in a series of tweets that WWE performer Matt Riddle sexually assaulted her in May 2018.

Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. relayed Cartwright's comments (warning: graphic description follows):

"I'm posting this because I have been so sad for so long. I didn't realize that what he did to me was not ok. I realize now, reading these other brave women's stories, that I can't be afraid anymore and I have to #speakout.

"Back in May of 2018 I was riding with Matt Riddle and a few other wrestlers. During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to 'hop on his d--k'. When I refused (although we had previously been together I was incredibly uncomfortable in that setting ) When I said no, he grabbed me by my throat, choked me and said 'what if I just made you?'

"I ended up giving him oral sex (praying someone wouldn't wake up) to get out of having intercourse with him. It was incredibly humiliating. It is never ok to put your hands on a woman, it's also not ok to not listen when she says no."

WWE provided a statement to CBS Sports' Adam Silverstein regarding the allegations: "We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter."

They also provided these remarks to Tony Maglio of The Wrap:

"Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated. WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE."

Riddle's lawyer also sent a statement to Maglio:

"The allegations by this independent female performer are completely false and another attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and to try to tarnish their reputation in the community.

"We have been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family.

"In 2019, our firm had drafted a pleading against this performer to seek an injunction for cyberstalking in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida."

Cartwright, who has worked with SHINE Wrestling, made her in-ring debut in 2008. She's worked with Fight the World Wrestling and has won the FTW women's belt and SHINE Nova Championship.

Riddle, a former professional MMA fighter, switched to pro wrestling in 2014 and worked on the independent circuit for four years before signing with WWE in 2018. He worked on the NXT roster for two years before getting the call to the main roster.