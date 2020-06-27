1 Flaw Each Young WWE and AEW Star Must Improve on to Reach Main Event

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Creating stars in wrestling is a unique challenge, but the simplest approach is establishing young talent over time. Building a talent from inexperience to stardom can certainly be an unpredictable challenge.

Wrestlers brought up in a company can thrive only by accepting their faults and overcoming them. It is certainly satisfying to watch a performer overcome a hurdle and grow into a main event act.

Not everyone can become a top star. Sometimes, one fault can hold someone back forever. He or she may be unable to truly take that final step.

WWE and All Elite Wrestling each have young talent that could become household names. However, it is up to them to take the necessary steps to go from promising act to main event act.

This begins with recognizing the bigger flaws that hold them back. In some cases, it is one glaring problem that can be overcome or hold them back for their entire career.

This list will only include wrestlers that are under the age of 30 and have not truly been a main event act yet. They can only have won one secondary or tag team championship at most.