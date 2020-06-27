1 Flaw Each Young WWE and AEW Star Must Improve on to Reach Main EventJune 27, 2020
1 Flaw Each Young WWE and AEW Star Must Improve on to Reach Main Event
Creating stars in wrestling is a unique challenge, but the simplest approach is establishing young talent over time. Building a talent from inexperience to stardom can certainly be an unpredictable challenge.
Wrestlers brought up in a company can thrive only by accepting their faults and overcoming them. It is certainly satisfying to watch a performer overcome a hurdle and grow into a main event act.
Not everyone can become a top star. Sometimes, one fault can hold someone back forever. He or she may be unable to truly take that final step.
WWE and All Elite Wrestling each have young talent that could become household names. However, it is up to them to take the necessary steps to go from promising act to main event act.
This begins with recognizing the bigger flaws that hold them back. In some cases, it is one glaring problem that can be overcome or hold them back for their entire career.
This list will only include wrestlers that are under the age of 30 and have not truly been a main event act yet. They can only have won one secondary or tag team championship at most.
Angel Garza
Weakness: Angel Garza must prove he is more than a second to Andrade.
Garza is charismatic. He is an impressive performer. He has the look of a man that could easily be placed on billboards. His English is better than many of his peers born in Mexico. He has all the star quality and talent to make the leap to the top of WWE.
However, he does not feel like he is ready. The reason is that he has been held back by his booking. He is working in a tag team with Andrade under Zelina Vega. The two attacked The Street Profits on the June 22 edition of Monday Night Raw, setting up a future Raw Tag Team Championships opportunity.
Most Superstars get a chance to work in a tag team over the course of their careers, but some teams are better for one man than the other. El Idolo has been treated as the lead man under Vega's tutelage since she began working with him, leaving Garza to follow.
Andrade himself has been on the precipice of a main event run a few times in his career. He has never quite broken through that ceiling, but his NXT Championship reign hinted that WWE had something special with him.
Garza has not had the same opportunities. He will get there at some point, but the longer he works with Andrade, the more likely it is he will forever be linked to El Idolo. It is a comparison he should shy away from until he can prove he is the better man.
Garza has the talent. It's less clear if WWE will ever let him ultimately escape Andrade's shadow.
Sammy Guevara
Weakness: Sammy Guevara's immaturity may never allow him to be taken seriously or relied upon.
The last week has changed the perception many have of Guevara. Audio surfaced of a 2016 podcast appearance where the young wrestler made inappropriate and hurtful remarks about Sasha Banks (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton).
Guevara's character in AEW is immature and makes unwanted advances toward women, but that act was meant to make him more hated. If he cannot separate the act from his personal behavior, he cannot be trusted to perform at the top level in any promotion.
Guevara should never have made the comments he did. He will have to live with that the rest of his life. What he can do is show that he is improving and growing.
He has been suspended until further notice per the official AEW Twitter account. During this time, The Spanish God will be undergoing sensitivity training.
If he clearly shows signs of improvement and maturity after that point, he could return and begin rebuilding his momentum as a member of The Inner Circle.
Immaturity is common in professional wrestling, but it is far less tolerated in the modern era. Some greats like Randy Orton and Edge likely would have never found the success they did in a modern setting, but both did ultimately show growth with the chances they were given.
Especially given Guevara's heartfelt apology to The Boss and posted on YouTube, it seems likely Guevara can grow as a man and ultimately find success as one of AEW's top stars.
Pete Dunne
Weakness: Pete Dunne's look does not scream main event talent.
The Bruiserweight has been sidelined by the coronavirus, but before the pandemic, he was on the rise. From the start, Dunne has been treated like a top star in NXT. He had to be moved away from NXT UK to keep him relevant as that secondary brand continues to flounder.
His team with Matt Riddle was just the latest attempt to keep him constantly relevant, and he had good chemistry with The Original Bro, leading to a host of great matches together.
No one is like Dunne. His unique charisma and technical style in the ring make The Bruiserweight a lasting act, but it's hard to say if he can be a true top star for WWE.
At 5'10" and 205 pounds, he is pushing the cruiserweight mark. Even those who have avoided 205 Live have rarely been able to become true well established talent on Raw or SmackDown. This is a common issue for NXT Superstars transitioning to the other brands.
He cannot do much about his body size beyond physical training and conditioning, but he can find the right look and attitude that can translate to any brand. He just needs to work with the right people to find the perfect balance.
MJF
Weakness: His in-ring style can lead to long slow matches without much room for flair.
No one stood out more from the first show than MJF. The charismatic loud mouth battered crowds with his words alone, drawing heat with every promo. Everyone knew he was a star early on, but it was unclear how big he could be.
He is on the precipice of a huge run. He defeated Cody at AEW Revolution and is undefeated in singles competition. He gets regular TV time to leave a lasting impression. It's just not clear that he has the in-ring talent to stand at the peak of AEW.
His matches have often been good but rarely great. His feud with The American Nightmare was career-defining, but the actual match was forgettable. His best work to date was with Jungle Boy at AEW Double or Nothing, a good but overlong story-driven contest.
While WWE has often pushed charismatic stars over wrestlers, AEW has a product built on strong in-ring performances. MJF can add variety to the card, but he cannot carry the product if he is not keeping up with the level of talent around him.
Jon Moxley is the pillar of consistency in AEW at the moment, working great matches with so many as champion. Only someone that can deliver on that level will be able to dethrone him. MJF might get there, but it's not clear when he will truly be ready.
Sonya Deville
Weakness: Sonya Deville needs to prove she can step up with opportunities.
Before 2020, Deville was often treated as an afterthought. The talented former MMA fighter was a side note, working off Mandy Rose without finding success. Her talent shined in moments, but her overall presence was negligible on the product.
Given her 2020, it is possible she was held back. Deville has dominated television time, especially with her fantastic promos. Her work with Lacey Evans in recent weeks has also shown her fire as an in-ring performer.
Only time and opportunity are holding her back. If she keeps working at this level, she will be women's champion by the end of the year. She will need to get past her program with Mandy Rose, but that story should not last too much longer.
There remains one lingering question: what held her back for so long? Deville may have just needed time to find her voice and acclimate to WWE. However, it is also possible this recent hot streak is a fluke.
Deville must show it is not an abberation. If she can, she might just be the breakout star of 2020.
Kris Statlander
Weakness: Kris Statlander must be able to stay healthy.
Injuries in wrestling can come from anywhere. Injury prone is a label a wrestler can get without truly earning it. However, reckless behavior in the ring can certainly lead to the higher risk of a performer hurting herself.
Statlander was injured in June due to a poorly thought-out suicide dive on Kip Sabian into the barricade, tearing her ACL. An ACL tear is common in a sport where you are using your legs often. However, the spot was completely avoidable.
The Galaxy's Greatest Alien is consistently treated like one of the top performers in the women's division, but she cannot make reckless decisions just to stand out. Her personality and gimmick can carry her alongside focusing on using her size and natural athleticism.
AEW's women's division is coming into its own with time. Statlander has the most recognizable gimmick of any woman. She is needed more than ever and will get many chances to succeed as long as she stays healthy.
It is very possible this was a freak accident and will not be a recurring issue in the rise of The Galaxy's Greatest Alien to stardom.
Tegan Nox
Weakness: Tegan Nox needs to find a niche that allows her to stand out as more than a Welsh Superstar.
Starting on rocky foundations due to a pair of ACL tears, Nox has finally started to rise up the ranks in NXT. Her matches with Dakota Kai were the highlights of every show they fought.
However, since losing that feud, the Welsh Superstar has struggled to stand out. Her initial momentum after returning from injury faded, and she is now stuck in the mix on a very talented roster.
While re-injury is certainly a possibility, the top problem holding Nox back is a distinctive gimmick. She needs to establish herself so that she is not entirely defining by her ACL injuries and rivalry with Kai.
It is difficult to define who the Welsh Superstar is at the moment. She is tough and resilient, but every babyface is defined by those traits. What does she want? How can she stand alongside Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley without looking out of place?
Nox's story is only beginning. NXT is still in some ways a brand set up to build stars, and she has to be a primary focus for the future of the women's division.
Darby Allin
Weakness: Darby Allin must adjust his style so that he is not broken down by the age of 30.
No wrestler in AEW or WWE for that matter is as reckless as Allin. The Daredevil has made it clear at many times that he does not value his personal well being. Similar to a likely inspiration, Jeff Hardy, Allin has quickly become difficult to rely upon.
If AEW has any plans to push him, someone must talk to him first about his recklessness. The coffin drop on the apron he loves could permanently injure him to the point that he cannot wrestle by the age of 30.
The Daredevil has been established as one of AEW's rising stars, but the company would need him to compete for at least another 10 years to be worthy of that label.
There is nothing wrong with working as a high flier. Many greats have put their bodies on the line countless times for fans. However, Allin does not value his own well being in the ring, leading to reckless actions every time he performs and firm disregard for needed time to recover.
His tendency to defy doctor's orders when he does get injured makes him unreliable. If someone can get through to him, Allin could become the top star that other charismatic daredevils never could be due to their own lack of self regard.
The Velveteen Dream
Weakness: The Velveteen Dream must be able to translate his act to a wider audience without becoming a comedy performer.
NXT can make any talent a star if they work for it. The Velveteen Dream walked in as one of the most bizarre acts in recent memory. His third-person promos and retro style in the ring should not have worked, but everything about Dream is unconventional yet effective.
The former NXT North American champion has a similar air in NXT as Tyler Breeze once did. He is absolutely talented, but he is in the perfect situation. If he is taken off the black-and-gold brand, he may quickly suffer for it.
At some point, every NXT talent that stands out transitions to Raw or SmackDown. It is expected that they can all thrive no matter the brand, but it is an adjustment. Many fall through the cracks. Dream is in the unfortunate position of having a gimmick that needs to be understood to thrive.
If The Experience does not translate, The Dream could become another top star in NXT to fall flat upon his latest move.
It does not help that NXT did not pull the trigger with him in his rivalry with Adam Cole. Dethroning the longest reigning NXT champion of all time would have added an accolade to his resume that is difficult to ignore.