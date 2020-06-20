NBA Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for James Wiseman, Most Polarizing Prospects

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

No two scouting reports are the same, but the amount of differences between them varies from one NBA draft prospect to the next.

Sometimes, it's a subtle change or a slight disagreement about ceiling or fit. For the most polarizing players in the field, reports may not seem like they are about the same player. While one will celebrate his strengths, another will be fixated on his weaknesses. One evaluator will see a star on the rise, while the next sees only a bust.

We'll take a closer look at three of the most polarizing prospects in this draft below.

James Wiseman, C, Memphis

This time last year, James Wiseman seemed immune to polarity. He set atop the recruiting rankings and seemed ticketed for stardom.

But his one-and-done run with the Tigers never got off the ground. He only made three appearances before the NCAA suspended him for rules violations, and he left the school to focus on draft preparation shortly thereafter. That wasn't nearly enough time to answer the questions scouts have about his fit in the modern game.

"His skill level and awareness are well behind his tools and athletic traits," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "In today's NBA, Wiseman doesn't project as a player to run offense through, and he doesn't come off as a switchable or interchangeable big."

That said, Wiseman's tools and traits are tremendous—he's a 7'1", 240-pounder with bounce—and it's easy to envision him wreaking havoc as a rim-runner. He has also shown promise on short jumpers, and with the right coaching, he could expand his offensive range and improve his footwork to handle some defensive switching.

His upside is enormous. His downside might keep him forever locked into a complementary role. He usually doesn't make it beyond the top five of mock drafts, but there are big boards—like Wasserman's—that don't have Wiseman as a top-10 prospect.

Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

A team hoping to transform its offense could look in Cole Anthony's direction to do it. He can create shots off the dribble, convert contested looks from the perimeter and spot open teammates.

But there's a catch: The offense he led at North Carolina ranked just 77th in efficiency, per KenPom.com. They had other issues—lack of spacing and scoring threats—but Anthony didn't exactly help as a 38 percent shooter who averaged nearly as many turnovers (3.5) as assists (4.0).

"Is he this year's Shabazz Muhammad?" asked The Athletic's John Hollinger. "OK, that's probably too harsh. But like Muhammad, Anthony is an older freshman with an impressive physique, who dominated in AAU but wasn't as good when he got to the NCAA and couldn't just take over with his physical tools."

Some will see stardom possible for Anthony and consider grabbing him with a top-five pick. But from Hollinger's point of view, Anthony is a non-lottery prospect with a likely ceiling as a microwave scorer off the bench.

Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

Can a prospect mocked outside of the top 20 be considered one of the draft's most polarizing? Not typically. But Aleksej Pokusevski is worth the exception.

His potential career trajectories couldn't be more opposite. There's a chance (not a great one, but it exists) he becomes the best player in this draft. There's another (probably better) that he never logs a minute of NBA action. That sounds extreme, but there isn't exactly a blueprint for 18-year-old, 200-pound 7-footers.

"He's the youngest player on this board, and his ball skills, shooting and fluidity at his size are highly unusual," SI.com's Jeremy Woo wrote. "But he's so physically frail and ill-suited to play on the interior that he may never have a real chance of contributing on a regular basis in the NBA."

Pokusevski is comfortable playing the perimeter on both ends, but that might be because he gets thrown around on the interior—by bigs in Greece's second tier. It's unclear whether he has the ball skills to beat NBA defenders on the perimeter or whether he will develop the strength needed to play closer to the rim.

It wouldn't be shocking to see him land in the late lottery. It would be equally unsurprising if he falls out of the first round entirely.