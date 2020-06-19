John Wall Says He's Scared of Getting Pulled Over: 'Never Know What Can Happen'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 19, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards shoots in front of Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Six of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Capital One Arena on April 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall told former NBA forward Caron Butler that he's "scared of getting pulled over" by police and relayed an encounter that occurred in Washington, D.C.

Wall said he got pulled over for not using his turn signal. The police officer, who recognized Wall, asked the point guard to pull the tint off his windows, which Wall didn't know how to do. The officer then took Wall out of the car.

"I'm just sitting on the curb in handcuffs in front of everybody," Wall said. "Everybody know who I am in D.C., and I'm like, 'For a tint?'"

Wall added:

"That's why I always say I'm scared of getting pulled over, and I've seen some people on Twitter when I say that like, 'Well, what you scared of getting pulled over, they might want an autograph?'

"I said, 'No, it don't work like that.' I'm still a Black African American in this world, and I know how it's going. And I'm just like...if I gotta get pulled over, I'm going to a gas station, I'm going for where a lot of people are and a lot of lights at. And I'm scared of getting pulled over on the highway...dark at night and get pulled over on the highway, you never know what can happen."

Wall spoke with Butler as part of a conversation on racial oppression, systemic racism and police brutality as part of the NBA's celebration of Juneteenth.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

