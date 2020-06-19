Justise Winslow: NBA's Return 'All About the Benjamins' amid COVID-19 Concerns

Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) is in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Miami. The Heat won 122-105. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow took to social media to voice his displeasure with the NBA and National Basketball Players Association for putting money before the game of basketball and player safety. 

In an Instagram story, Winslow wrote that it's "All About The Benjamins baby" and tagged the NBA and players association (warning: contains vulgar language):

Winslow is the latest NBA player to question the league's decision to resume the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on June 10 that "40 to 50 players" took part in conference calls to discuss "a number of concerns centered on the restart in Orlando."

Among the concerns listed was "the prudence of restarting the season for a number of players, especially those on non-championship contenders."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN's Mike Greenberg (h/t NBA.com's Steve Aschburner) this week about why the league is working to finish this season:

"A lot of people have pointed to the financial component of this. The incremental difference at this point between playing and not playing isn't nearly as great as people think, especially given the enormous expense of putting this on.

"It's more a sense from the entire NBA community that we have an obligation to try this. Because the alternative is to stay on the sideline. And the alternative is to, in essence, give in to this virus."

Winslow has only played in 11 games this season and has been out of action since Jan. 8 because of a back injury. He was traded by the Miami Heat to the Grizzlies on Feb. 6 as part of a three-team deal. 

Memphis is currently the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a 32-33 record. It will be one of 22 teams participating in the season restart in Orlando next month. 

