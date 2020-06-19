Report: Lightning Close Facilities After 3 Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reportedly closed their team facilities because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

Per TSN's Bob McKenzie, it's believed that three Lightning players and two staff members tested positive and that the "remaining players and staff are being tested." Sources confirmed to Joe Smith of The Athletic that three Tampa players tested positive for the coronavirus.

McKenzie noted the expectation is that the Lightning will reopen their facilities if there aren't any more positive tests.

