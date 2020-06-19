Report: Lightning Close Facilities After 3 Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 19, 2020

MONTREAL, QC - MAY 03: The Tampa Bay Lightning logo is displayed on the screen prior to Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Montreal Canadiens during the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on May 3, 2015 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 and take a 2-0 lead in the series. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reportedly closed their team facilities because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests. 

Per TSN's Bob McKenzie, it's believed that three Lightning players and two staff members tested positive and that the "remaining players and staff are being tested." Sources confirmed to Joe Smith of The Athletic that three Tampa players tested positive for the coronavirus.

McKenzie noted the expectation is that the Lightning will reopen their facilities if there aren't any more positive tests. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

