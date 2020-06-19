NBA Reportedly Giving Employees Paid Time off for Juneteenth

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The NBA announced that Salt Lake City has been selected to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The NBA is reportedly giving its employees paid time off for the Juneteenth holiday.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported the league is allowing employees to take the day as a "chance to reflect on black history and the current state of race in the country."

Juneteenth dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union Army General Gordon Granger announced the federal enforcement of freeing slaves in Texas more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. 

Slavery was not officially abolished until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.      

Related

    Pistons Hire Troy Weaver as New GM

    Thunder VP of basketball operations is heading to Detroit

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pistons Hire Troy Weaver as New GM

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Scott Perry Says Protests Must Be More Than 'Moment in Time'

    'This is a call of duty to action for all young people'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Scott Perry Says Protests Must Be More Than 'Moment in Time'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Raptors' Masai Ujiri Discusses Need for More Diversity in Front Offices

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Raptors' Masai Ujiri Discusses Need for More Diversity in Front Offices

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Russ in Juneteenth Block Party

    Westbrook will be participating virtually in the Tulsa Juneteenth Block Party on Saturday (Yahoo)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ in Juneteenth Block Party

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report