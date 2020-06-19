NBA Reportedly Giving Employees Paid Time off for Juneteenth

NBA Reportedly Giving Employees Paid Time off for JuneteenthJune 19, 2020
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press
The NBA is reportedly giving its employees paid time off for the Juneteenth holiday.
Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported the league is allowing employees to take the day as a "chance to reflect on black history and the current state of race in the country."
Juneteenth dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union Army General Gordon Granger announced the federal enforcement of freeing slaves in Texas more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Slavery was not officially abolished until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Pistons Hire Troy Weaver as New GM
Thunder VP of basketball operations is heading to Detroit