Belmont Stakes Results 2020: Finishing Times, Payouts List and Video Highlights

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tiz the Law is the horse to watch in 2020. The New York-bred colt won the 2020 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, chasing down the leader on the backstretch to win the first leg of this year's Triple Crown in stunning fashion.

The Belmont Stakes is typically the third and final race in the Triple Crown, but because of postponements forced by the coronavirus pandemic, it was the first jewel to be captured.

Tiz the Law won the race with a time of 1:46.53. If that seems unusually fast, its because the race was shorter. Instead of the usual 1½ mile run at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, the horses only had to cover 1⅛ miles in front of an empty grandstand. The New York Racing Association shortened the Belmont Stakes this year to account for the disruption in training schedules forced by the pandemic.

Below is a look at how all the horses finished, including payouts and a replay of the race.

Belmont Stakes Finish: Horse; Jockey; Trainer

1. Tiz the Law; Manny Franco; Barclay Tagg

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2. Dr Post; Irad Ortiz Jr.; Todd Pletcher

3. Max Player; Joel Rosario; Linda Rice

4. Pneumatic; Ricardo Santana Jr.; Steve Asmussen

5. Tap It To Win; John Velazquez; Mark Casse

6. Sole Volante; Luca Panici; Patrick Biancone

7. Modernist; Junior Alvarado; Bill Mott

8. Farmington Road; Javier Castellano; Todd Pletcher

9. Fore Left; Jose Ortiz; Doug O'Neill

10. Jungle Runner; Reylu Gutierrez; Steve Asmussen

Payouts List

Here are the betting payouts from Saturday's race:

1. Tiz the Law (4-5): $3.60, $2.90, $2.60

2. Dr Post (7-1): x, $5.80, $4.20

3. Max Player (14-1): x, x, $5.20

This is how the prize-money was split for the top five horses:

1. Tiz the Law ($535,000)

2. Dr Post ($200,000)

3. Max Player ($110,000)

4. Pneumatic ($60,000)

5. Tap It to Win ($30,000)

Video Highlights

The replay of the race shows you just how calm and cool jockey Manny Franco was riding atop Tiz the Law. Franco kept his three-year-old colt in third place for much of the contest, well within striking range of Fore Left running second and Tap It To Win out in the lead.

The final turn saw a smooth pass on the outside from Tiz the Law to get around Fore Left, and then the Florida Derby winner hit a gear no other horse in the field could find, surging ahead on the backstretch to win by 3¾ lengths. It was easy to see why the powerful thoroughbred was a 4-5 favorite on race day.

Here's how Barclay Tagg, Tiz the Law's 82-year-old trainer, described the race, per BelmontStakes.com's Brian Bohl:



"It looked to me like everything just went like clockwork. That's the way the horse likes to run and that's the position the horse likes to be in. Manny knows the horse very well. We discussed it quickly before I put him up on the horse and I felt very confident Manny would ride him that way. I felt pretty solid about halfway down the lane. It's a good feeling."

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

As for the other top finishers, credit to jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. for getting the most out of Dr Post in the latter half of the race and notching a second place victory. Max Player did well in a dead sprint on the backstretch to get ahead of Pneumatic and Tap It To Win. Fore Left faded badly to finish in ninth place.



Tiz the Law has plenty of time to recharge that burst for the next two legs of the Triple Crown. The Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Sept. 5, and the Preakness Stakes will be held on Oct. 3. Tiz the Law already made history on Saturday by becoming the first horse from New York to win the Belmont Stakes since Forester pulled it off in 1882, per ESPN.com. A little more history is in the offering this fall, when Tiz the Law can join legendary company by winning a Triple Crown unlike any other.



