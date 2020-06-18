Rams, Chargers to Be Featured on HBO's Hard Knocks for 2020 Training Camp

Peter B Joneleit/Associated Press

HBO's Hard Knocks is heading back to California for the second consecutive season.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers will be the focus on the latest iteration of the behind-the-scenes look at NFL training camp, coming on the heels of 2019's series featuring the then-Oakland Raiders.

It's the first time the show will feature two teams at once.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was enthusiastic about being featured on the show (h/t Nick Shook of NFL.com):

"We are looking forward to having Hard Knocks in our camp this year. Hard Knocks always offers a rare opportunity for our fans to see our players' hard work to prepare for the season, as well as gives them a peek behind the curtain to observe these guys off the field, too. This year will be special because the show will also get an unprecedented look at SoFi Stadium, Stan Kroenke's vision for professional football in L.A."

A press release for the new season—slated to kick off on August 11—notes the season won't shy away from the "challenges associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

Said Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn:

"Having been part of Hard Knocks before when I was with the New York Jets, my biggest takeaway from that whole experience was that you get out of it what you put into it. There's a reason that season was probably the most popular Hard Knocks ever. If you're going to do a show, do it right.

"You can't fake it. We didn't have a problem providing access because we built a relationship with the crew. There was a mutual trust that exists to this day with those people, and many of them will actually be working on this year's show. Broadcasting your internal business all over the world isn't something you regularly want to do, but in a year with as many challenges as this one has had, I'm glad we can be part of bringing football back to the fans this summer."

Both teams involved with this season have plenty of intriguing storylines. In addition to the potential quarterback competition between Chargers first-round pick Justin Herbert and incumbent Tyrod Taylor, each club faces an uphill battle within their own divisions.

The Chargers are looking to revamp their roster on the fly to compete with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West and will do so without quarterback Philip Rivers running the offense for the first time since 2006.

The Rams, meanwhile, are looking to reopen their own championship window after a 9-7 season that saw them finish third in the NFC West behind the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

(Editor's note: Both HBO and Bleacher Report are owned by AT&T and operated under WarnerMedia.)