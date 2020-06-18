Tim Jordan Dismissed from Tennessee After Arrest, HC Jeremy Pruitt Says

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Tennessee dismissed running back Tim Jordan from the team, head coach Jeremy Pruitt said Thursday.

A reporter asked Pruitt about Jordan's status during a conference call, to which Pruitt responded, "He is no longer on our team," per the Associated Press.

Pruitt also commented on the Vols' backfield situation with Jordan out of the picture, per the Knoxville News Sentinel's Mike Wilson:

"We have plenty of guys that are very capable. Start with Ty Chandler, he is a guy that has played a lot of ball here. Eric Gray will be in his second year. Carlin Fils-aime is a guy that was a running back early on in his career, we moved him (to defensive back) and he suffered an injury last year. He is a guy who has experience. Tee Hodge and Jabari Small and Len'Neth Whitehead, guys that we signed that are in here and working."

Police in Lakewood, Florida, arrested Jordan on May 30, and he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of "possession/use narcotic paraphernalia and cannabis possession not more than 20 grams," according to ESPN.

Wilson reported that police pulled Jordan over for speeding and driving erratically. They smelled cannabis upon stopping the car and conducted a search, upon which they discovered 9.25 grams of marijuana. Jordan said in his back pocket he had a handgun for which he didn't have a concealed cary permit.

Jordan ran for 428 yards—third-most on the team—and one touchdown last season. Through three years with the Volunteers, he had 998 yards and four touchdowns on the ground while catching 25 passes for 228 yards.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He likely entered 2020 as Tennessee's No. 3 option on the ground with Chandler (655 yards) and Gray (539 yards) back after solid 2019 campaigns.