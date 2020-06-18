Vanessa Bryant Lobbying for 'Kobe and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant is lobbying for politicians to support a new bill that would require additional safety precautions for helicopters that are carrying at least six people.

Per CNN.com's Chloe Melas and Paul LeBlanc, lawmakers introduced the "Kobe and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act" on Thursday, which would require "all helicopters certified to carry six or more people to be equipped with a Terrain Awareness and Warning System, a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder."

Bryant issued a statement supporting the bill, via CNN.com:

"I strongly urge that the United States Congress pass a federal law that would improve the safety of helicopters operating in this country. I believe there is a chance that Kobe and Gianna would still be alive today if their helicopter had been equipped with the safety equipment required by this pending federal legislation. I believe that these safety measures will save many lives."

California representative Brad Sherman originally introduced the act Jan. 30, four days after a helicopter crash killed Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others.

Sherman told Melas and LeBlanc that lawmakers updated the bill "after the Bryant family contacted the relevant lawmakers to say they supported the effort."

Per the Associated Press, the National Transportation Safety Board announced that helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan told air traffic controllers he was climbing up to get over clouds obstructing his view "when, in fact, the chopper was plunging toward a hillside where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles, killing all nine people aboard."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The AP noted the NTSB has around 1,700 pages of reports on the crash, but a final report and a cause for the crash won't be released until a later date.

Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company in February.