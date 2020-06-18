Matt Frevola off UFC Fight Night After Cornerman Tests Positive for COVID-19

Matt Frevola stands atop a scale during the weigh-ins ahead his lightweight mixed martial arts bout against Lando Vannata at UFC 230, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Matt Frevola announced Thursday that he has been removed from Saturday's UFC card after one of his cornermen, Billy Quarantillo, tested positive for COVID-19.

Frevola expanded on the situation in an Instagram post and noted he has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, meaning he likely had COVID-19 in the past:

"The UFC has pulled me from my fight due to one of my cornerman testing positive for COVID-19. We did everything possible to make this fight happen. They tested me twice and both results came back negative. I also provided proof of my positive antibodies test from April 30th but the UFC did not want any liability or to risk it. Being that there is a lack of knowledge on the incubation period and still so many unknowns regarding COVID-19, they decided to pull me."

Frevola had been scheduled to fight Frank Camacho on the undercard of the UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Volkov event, which will be held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday.

UFC had to cancel several events from March to May because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it returned with UFC 249 on May 9 and has continued to run events without fans in attendance.

The 30-year-old Frevola is a Huntington, New York, native who competes in the lightweight division. He is 8-1-1 as a professional, including a 3-1-1 mark under the UFC umbrella.

Frevola made his UFC debut as part of Dana White's Contender Series in 2017 with a submission win over Jose Flores before losing his next fight to Polo Reyes by first-round knockout and then battling Lando Vannata to a majority draw.

Since, Frevola has won two fights in a row, as he beat Jalin Turner by unanimous decision at UFC 236 and Luis Pena by split decision at a UFC Fight Night event in October.

The bout with Camacho would have been one of the biggest challenges of Frevola's career, as the 31-year-old veteran is a highly experienced fighter with a 22-8 record. Camacho also won a gold medal at the 2010 World Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Justin Jaynes will fill in as a replacement opponent Saturday in his UFC debut, per ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

