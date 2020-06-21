7 Excruciating NBA Contract Decisions This Offseason

1 of 7

When the Cavaliers traded for Andre Drummond in February, it seemed to signal the end of Tristan Thompson's nine-year run in Cleveland.

Playing on the final season of a five-year, $82 million contract that made sense on a Cavs team making annual Finals runs, the 29-year-old Thompson probably isn't looking to return to a rebuild as a backup behind Drummond.

While a separation seems inevitable, the Cavs could still have interest in re-signing their longest-tenured player.

Thompson was still productive in a reserve role (12.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 53.3 percent shooting in 26.2 minutes following the Drummond trade) and is viewed as one of the best locker room presences on the team.

With Drummond carrying a player option, there's no guarantee he'll pick it up or sign a long-term deal after it expires next year. If that's the case, the Cavs will still need a center.

"I got to see the evolution and in-game as a leader on and off the floor, just how fun he is to be around, it's another guy that it's like infectious to be around and you know has really grown to be like a brother of mine," Kevin Love said on a recent Zoom call. "He's just so valuable for this team and this organization, so I would really hope that he's back."

Cleveland can go over the salary cap to keep Thompson, and he may not find a deal to his liking elsewhere with so many other centers (Montrezl Harrell, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol, Hassan Whiteside, Derrick Favors, etc.) hitting free agency at the same time.

The Cavaliers have to consider what kind of contract they'd be willing to give a franchise staple like Thompson, especially if Drummond picks up his option.