Kevin Love Rumors: Cavs Value Veteran Star Amid Trade Buzz, Speculation

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Despite some unhappiness on the court early in the season, Kevin Love's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers may not be coming to an end soon.

Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs "see plenty of value" in keeping Love, but they consider a "fair offer" some combination of draft picks and young players.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.