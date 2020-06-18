Kevin Love Rumors: Cavs Value Veteran Star Amid Trade Buzz, Speculation

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 18, 2020

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 8: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs on March 8, 2020 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Despite some unhappiness on the court early in the season, Kevin Love's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers may not be coming to an end soon. 

Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs "see plenty of value" in keeping Love, but they consider a "fair offer" some combination of draft picks and young players. 

      

