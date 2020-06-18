Shaq, Rob Gronkowski Will Host Virtual Party to Raise Money for Charity

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski and Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal are joining forces for a virtual fundraiser event.

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, the Shaq's Fun House vs. Gronk Beach virtual party will be held on June 27, with athletes and celebrities appearing to help raise money for charity.

All money raised from the three-hour event will be donated to NAACP Empowerment Programs and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

"We want to be sensitive to people. That's why we wanted [it] to be labeled as 'Party with a Purpose,'" O'Neal told Laine. "We just want to bring a little joy. There's a lot of stuff going on, and we are aware of that, and we hope to do our part. We're gonna continue to do our part."

Per the event's official website, it will be hosted by Taylor Rooks and J.B. Smoove with musical performances from Snoop Dogg, Carnage, Steve Aoki and more. O'Neal will also perform as his hip-hop alter ego DJ Diesel.

Laine noted O'Neal and Gronkowski will compete "in a series of challenges including a lip sync battle, a game of HORSE, jousting and even a chicken wing-eating contest."

Shaq's Fun House has been a staple of Super Bowl week since 2018. The inaugural Gronk Beach took place in Miami this February leading up to Super Bowl LIV.

The Shaq's Fun House vs. Gronk Beach virtual party will be available to stream on LiveXLive, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and through the event's official website.