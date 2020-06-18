NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Davis Bertans, Knicks Coaching Search

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Later this summer, 22 NBA teams will head to Orlando, Florida, to complete the 2019-20 season. For the other eight teams, their seasons are over. Among that group is the New York Knicks, who missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year.

During that stretch, the Knicks have had six head coaches, including current interim head coach Mike Miller.

The Knicks hierarchy has struggled to assemble the right roster to lead the franchise back to success, which is why this offseason is crucial for New York. The team's search for a permanent head coach will be as important as adding the right players via free agency and the draft to complement its young players, such as former first-round draft picks RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the Knicks.

Which Forwards Could Knicks Target in Free Agency?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

According to Ian Begley of SNY, one of the Knicks' offseason priorities is "getting a big man who can shoot." While it's not clear whether New York will address that need through free agency or the draft, it could do so in either, as several players fit that description.

With shooting guard RJ Barrett and center Mitchell Robinson in their lineup, the Knicks might want to add a player who will help them improve their floor spacing. Begley wrote that Danilo Gallinari is one free-agent power forward the team could consider.

Gallinari started his NBA career with the Knicks, who selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2008 draft. He spent two-and-a-half seasons in New York before he was traded to the Denver Nuggets during the 2010-11 season. Since playing for the Knicks, Gallinari has spent six seasons with the Nuggets, two with the Los Angeles Clippers and one with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Begley also noted that while the Knicks haven't indicated interest in Davis Bertans, that doesn't mean they might not pursue him in the offseason. However, Begley added that New York "would need to offer Bertans a significant contract to pry him in free agency" because the Washington Wizards own Bertans' Bird rights, meaning they can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him up to his max salary.

Bertans spent his first three NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before getting traded to the Wizards last summer. In 54 games this season, he's developed into a strong bench player, averaging 15.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest, both of which are career highs.

While the Knicks could sign a top free agent such as Gallinari or Bertans, they could also use the draft to acquire a scoring forward. New York has a 9 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick (the sixth-best odds) and are guaranteed of having a top-10 selection. Perhaps Obi Toppin or Deni Avdija could be a target for the Knicks, unless they would rather use their top pick to address a different need.

The Latest on Knicks' Search for a New Head Coach

While the Knicks have some roster holes to address this offseason, perhaps the biggest question heading into the 2020-21 season is this: Who will be leading the team as its head coach?

On Wednesday, Begley noted that New York plans to conduct at least 8-10 interviews during its search, and it started reaching out to candidates in recent days. And there are quite a few names who have been reported as likely interviewees for the job.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Knicks are planning to interview Orlando Magic assistant coach Pat Delany. He's been with the Magic for five years and previously served as a G League head coach while working for the Miami Heat.

The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote that Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka will also interview for the Knicks job. Udoka, who played in the NBA for seven seasons, was hired by the 76ers last summer after previously serving as an assistant for the Spurs.

Begley added that Chicago Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming is expected to be interviewed, while interim head coach Mike Miller, former NBA head coaches Kenny Atkinson and Tom Thibodeau and former Knicks head coach Mike Woodson are candidates the Knicks had already planned to interview before reaching out to more in recent days.

Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson, Becky Hammon and Mike Brown were other names Begley listed. He wrote that Kidd and Jackson "both have fans in the organization," while Hammon was described by a source as "a name to keep an eye on."

With so many candidates, it appears the Knicks are carrying out a thorough search before naming their next head coach. And because the 2020-21 season is likely going to start later than usual (assuming the 2019-20 season is resumed and completed), New York should have some extra time before needing to make a decision.