Belmont Stakes 2020 Contenders: Odds Info for Favorites in Triple Crown Leg 1

The first jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown will look a bit different in 2020.

Instead of the Kentucky Derby acting as the opening event, the Belmont Stakes—typically the final leg of the Triple Crown—will kick off the sport's championship season.

Oddsmakers aren't too hopeful fans will see the first Triple Crown winner since Justify accomplished the feat in 2018.

Bovada lists the odds of a Triple Crown winner in 2020 at +700 (bet $100 to win $700) while the odds that there will not be a Triple Crown winner are -1600 (bet $1,600 to win $100).

That doesn't mean there aren't plenty of horses worth keeping an eye on when the gates open for Race 10 on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Here's a look at the individual odds to capture the Belmont Stakes:

Belmont Stakes Odds

Tiz The Law (-135)

Tap It To Win (+600)

Sole Volante (+750)

Dr Post (+750)

Pneumatic (+1600)

Max Player (+1600)

Modernist (+2200)

Farmington Road (+2200)

Fore Left (+4000)

Jungle Runner (+6600)

Tiz The Law enters as the favorite for good reason. In the run up to the start of the Triple Crown, arguably no thoroughbred has proven more competent. The sire of Constitution has already won the Holy Bull Stakes and Florida Derby in 2020, as well as the 2019 Champagne Stakes, and bagged $347,000 in total earnings.

Tap It To Win has won both races he's entered in 2020 including an event at Belmont Park on June 4. A month earlier, he defeated the field at Gulfstream Park outside of Miami, Florida. Riding Tap It To Win is John Velazquez, who's earned wins at Belmont in 2007 and 2012 and who rode Always Dreaming to victory at the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

Notably, the Belmont Stakes will not feature an entry from famed trainer Bob Baffert. On May 28, Baffert's horse Nadal, an early favorite for the Kentucky Derby, retired after a left front lateral condylar fracture.

Baffert trained the last two winners of the Triple Crown in Justify and American Pharoah.

That's opened the window for Tiz The Law, trained by Barclay Tagg, to not only win the Belmont Stakes, but make a run for the Triple Crown himself.

Tagg nearly pulled off the feat with Funny Cide in 2003, producing victories at the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, but has yet to cross the finish line first at Belmont.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Belmont will be run at 1 1/8 miles rather than the traditional 1 1/2 miles. The combination of a shorter track and the odds on favorite in Tiz The Law may set up Tagg to finally earn a victory in Elmont while setting up for another run at the sport's most vaunted title.

The 2020 Belmont Stakes will begin at approximately 5:42 p.m. ET on NBC and can be streamed live via the NBC Sports app.