Kansas State Confirms 8 Athletes Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Return

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas State University has confirmed eight of the at least 130 student-athletes tested for the coronavirus returned positive results, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

The school is requiring the players to enter self-isolation for 10 days or until they are without a fever for 72 hours off medication, whichever takes longer.

K-State has not announced which sports the athletes who tested positive play but noted the self-isolation guidelines will be applied to known individuals who have been in contact with them, per the Kansas City Star's Kellis Robinett.

According to Robinett, six or more concurring cases within one organization is considered an outbreak.

KSU is far from the only school to see multiple athletes test positive. On June 4, Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported "at least five" Alabama Crimson Tide football players have confirmed cases. Clemson self-reported two football players and one basketball player have tested positive on June 12.

Athletes at Kansas State are not permitted to use weight rooms or team facilities without first testing negative for COVID-19 and the school is not expected to postpone any workouts.

Per Robinett:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"It’s likely that the players who have tested positive have been in contact with at least some of their teammates in off-campus settings. It is currently unclear if K-State will ask any additional players who may have been exposed to the coronavirus to quarantine. It is also not known how many teammates have been in contact with them.

"The Wildcats have taken special precautions to limit exposure within the football team during workouts, including limiting the number of players in their weight room at any given time, wearing masks inside their facility and cleaning equipment after each use. K-State athletic officials said they also screen all athletes and employees as they arrive at the team’s complex."

Football players only began arriving on campus this Monday per Big 12 guidelines allowing them to begin practices for the upcoming season.