Former Browns OL Joe Thomas Discusses Systemic Racism: 'Need to Be Anti-Racist'

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle and seven-time first-team All-Pro Joe Thomas wrote in a Players' Tribune article that it's imperative people become anti-racist in the ongoing fight against social injustice and systemic racism.

Thomas wrote the following in part:

"We cannot just be nonracist. We really do need to be antiracist.

"Antiracism is direct opposition to any idea that supposes one race is better than any other in any respect. An antiracist sees more black people in poverty than white people and says, 'There must be something racist going on here'—because without racism there should be no difference in outcomes between races.

"In order to spur progress, we all need to be people who point out and shine a spotlight on racism wherever we see it. It doesn’t always have to be confrontational, but it does need to become the societal norm that racism is identified and not tolerated in any form or fashion. We cannot be afraid to talk about race and inequality any longer."

Thomas added that being "not racist" is "not good enough."

"White America must confront the fact that racism is real," Thomas wrote. "We must empathize with those facing it, actively call it out, and bring it to light in all its forms."

The call for people to become anti-racist has grown in recent weeks, with Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud sending a similar message in her own Players' Tribune piece on May 30 by writing that athletes must refrain from staying silent in the fight against racism.

The 2019 WNBA champion also said athletes can collectively "move the needle" if everyone unifies and gets involved.



In addition, the Big Ten formed an Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition consisting of coaches, athletes and administrators from each of the conference's 14 schools.

