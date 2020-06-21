How '90s Icon Ken Griffey Jr. Transcended MLB to Become Pop Culture Legend

0 of 6

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Ken Griffey Jr. was sometimes overshadowed by his slugging counterparts of the steroid era—guys who bulked up to unbelievable sizes and swatted home runs at record-setting rates.

But no one defined '90s baseball, embodied effortless cool and transcended the sport as much as The Kid.

With his phtogenic grin, backwards cap and all-world talent, he was MLB's closest approximation to Michael Jordan (His Airness will make an appearance here as an autograph-seeking Griffey fan).

As we celebrate the anniversary of Griffey's 500th career home run on Father's Day (June 20, 2004), let's examine the traits and off-field moments that made him an all-time MLB legend, first-ballot Hall of Famer and enduring pop culture icon.