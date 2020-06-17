Anthony Davis, Jimmy Kimmel Help Raise $262K for Charity Playing NBA 2K20

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 17, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) is defended by Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Anthony Davis and Jimmy Kimmel may not be the most dynamic basketball duo to ever team up, but the NBA star and late-night host did more than enough to raise over a quarter of a million dollars to help fight hunger.

The two were joined by Ronnie 2K and Kimmel's TV partner, Guillermo, in the Ruffles Ridge Challenge that—thankfully for Kimmel, Ronnie and Guillermo—took place on NBA 2K.

The rules were straightforward: Davis and Ruffles would donate $125,000 each, and for every shot sank behind the four-point Ruffles Ridge line, Ruffles would add another $4,000.

It wasn't the prettiest of performances and Guillermo may not make any all-star teams, but the foursome accomplished their mission.

In all, the team raised $262,000 for Feeding America, which serves as the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. 

Soon Davis will join his Los Angeles Lakers teammates in Orlando, Florida, to resume the NBA season, but while he may have better players on the court with him, it's hard to top raising hundreds of thousands for charity—even if it means having to take lobs from Kimmel rather than LeBron James.  

