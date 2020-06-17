Nets' Kevin Durant Calls Kendrick Perkins 'Sell Out' for Comments on Kyrie Irving

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The online feud between Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant continued Wednesday, this time over a discussion of Kyrie Irving.

Durant called Perkins a "sell out" in an Instagram comment section in response to Perkins' critical words on his Brooklyn Nets teammate:

On a call last week, Irving "made an impassioned plea" for players to sit out the upcoming restarted NBA season in Orlando, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

NBA players are now able to opt out of competing in Orlando without discipline, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Perkins has been critical of Irving from the start.

"No one is listening to Kyrie," the ESPN analyst said Monday on The DA Show (h/t CBS Sports Radio). "The NBA is going to continue. All he's doing is causing unnecessary drama between the NBA brothers that we don't need right now."

Irving and Durant are both out with injuries and are not expected to play with the Nets during the resumed season.

Perkins and Durant were teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but there have been arguments since then, including Perkins flipping his middle finger at Durant in 2018.

The two also had a notable spat on Twitter in January:

It seems Durant is taking his new teammate's side this time around.