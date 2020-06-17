Nets' Kevin Durant Calls Kendrick Perkins 'Sell Out' for Comments on Kyrie Irving

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2020

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 8: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors and Kendrick Perkins #21 of the Cleveland Cavaliers hug after Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals on June 8, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The online feud between Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant continued Wednesday, this time over a discussion of Kyrie Irving

Durant called Perkins a "sell out" in an Instagram comment section in response to Perkins' critical words on his Brooklyn Nets teammate:

On a call last week, Irving "made an impassioned plea" for players to sit out the upcoming restarted NBA season in Orlando, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.      

NBA players are now able to opt out of competing in Orlando without discipline, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Perkins has been critical of Irving from the start.

"No one is listening to Kyrie," the ESPN analyst said Monday on The DA Show (h/t CBS Sports Radio). "The NBA is going to continue. All he's doing is causing unnecessary drama between the NBA brothers that we don't need right now."

Irving and Durant are both out with injuries and are not expected to play with the Nets during the resumed season.

Perkins and Durant were teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but there have been arguments since then, including Perkins flipping his middle finger at Durant in 2018.

The two also had a notable spat on Twitter in January:

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

It seems Durant is taking his new teammate's side this time around.

Related

    Dwight Issues Statement on Restart

    'Many of our fellow players are afraid to voice their concerns and are continuing to follow along with what they believe they have to'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dwight Issues Statement on Restart

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Kelly Oubre Jr. to Miss NBA Restart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kelly Oubre Jr. to Miss NBA Restart

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NBPA Details Commitment to Civil Rights and Initiatives Amid Social Unrest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBPA Details Commitment to Civil Rights and Initiatives Amid Social Unrest

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Asks Players to Avoid Spitting, Licking Hands, More Habits

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Asks Players to Avoid Spitting, Licking Hands, More Habits

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report