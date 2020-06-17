Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Gifts Sneakers to Connecticut School Graduates

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell had a surprise waiting for graduates of Classical Studies Magnet Academy in his home state of Connecticut once they received their diplomas.

The seniors were treated to two pairs of Mitchell's signature shoes, which which were handed out by Mitchell's mother, Nicole, and his sister.

"This is an amazing opportunity," Nicole Mitchell told PIX11 News. "This everything that Donovan stands for, and his shoe, D.O.N issue 1: Determination Over Negativity."

When the Adidas D.O.N. Issue 1s were first released last year, Mitchell joined B/R Kicks for an unboxing in which he explained it was important for the pairs remain affordable.

"I wanted the price point to be at $100," Mitchell told Bleacher Report. "Growing up I wasn't able to afford $200, $300 shoes. And, you know, for me, I think it's great when kids are able to go into a store and find a pair of shoes they like and be able to bring it to school the next day."

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue 2 is expected to hit stores this summer.

Receiving these kicks was surely the cherry on top of all the hard work the graduates at Classical Studies Magnet Academy have put in over the years.