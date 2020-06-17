John Wall Says He's Lobbying Wizards to Sign DeMarcus Cousins to Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

When DeMarcus Cousins returns to an NBA floor, John Wall hopes it's as a Wizard.

Wall, a longtime friend of Cousins and former teammate at Kentucky, said he has been lobbying Washington to sign the injured big man.

"Oh man, you know I'm trying to push for that. I've been on that for like five years. I want to sign him right now," Wall told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, per NBC Sports Washington.

Cousins (torn ACL) and Wall (torn Achilles) have both missed the entire 2019-20 season due to injury.

Wall will not return when the NBA season resumes in Orlando. It's unclear if Cousins will be on a roster; he will be more than 11 months removed from his ACL tear when the season resumes July 30 and presumably healthy.

"I'm like, 'Bro, be smart, take your time to get all the way healthy so you can show these people what you're all about,'" Wall said. "I want him to focus on that and get back to the Boogie that he was."

Cousins was once arguably the best center in basketball, but his career has been wrecked by injuries over the last three seasons. He suffered a torn Achilles during the 2017-18 campaign while with the New Orleans Pelicans, tore his quad last season with the Warriors and then injured his ACL just a month after inking a deal with the Lakers.

The Lakers waived Cousins in February to free up a roster spot for the season's stretch run. It's theoretically possible that there could be a reunion between the two sides with rosters expanding to 17 players for the Orlando bubble.