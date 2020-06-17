Mitchell Trubisky Has 'A Lot of Good Football Ahead of Him,' Bears OC Says

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears added Nick Foles to the quarterback room this offseason, but offensive coordinator Bill Lazor still believes in Mitchell Trubisky.

"I feel very good about the talks we've had," Lazor said of Trubisky, per Mark Grote of WSCR Radio. "His future is in his hands. It's up to you. I think he's got a lot of good football ahead of him."

Trubisky has started 41 games over the past three years since being taken with the No. 2 pick of the 2017 NFL draft, but his inconsistent play has left his future in doubt going into the final year of his rookie contract.

The 25-year-old was seemingly on the right path in 2018 when he posted a 95.4 passer rating while helping the Bears go 11-3 in his starts. Despite high expectations, he fell flat in 2019 with an 83.0 rating for a team that went just 8-7 in his starts.

The North Carolina product's passing touchdowns dropped from 24 to 17, while his rushing yards also dropped from 421 to 193.

It was enough for the Bears to decline Trubisky's fifth-year option for 2021 while acquiring Foles in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

To his credit, Trubisky is not giving up his role easily and said he will fight for the starting quarterback job.

"I was kind of pissed off in a good way," the quarterback said of the March trade, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. "I've been motivated ever since."

Chicago had the No. 1 scoring defense in 2018 and ranked No. 4 in 2019, but the team needs more consistent quarterback play in order to reach expectations going forward.

Though a new offensive coordinator in Lazor could help, the pressure will be on Trubisky to play to his potential in 2020.