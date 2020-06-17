NASCAR's Daniel Suarez Wants to 'Make a Path for More Latinos' to Join the Sport

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2020

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 28: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #96 Today.Tomorrow.Toyota Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez is hoping to play a role in making the top stock-car racing association in the world more inclusive moving forward.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Suarez talked about his desire to get more Latinos involved in NASCAR and motorsports as a whole:

"I want be successful but [I also want to] make a path for more Latinos," Suarez said. "The sport is amazing, we just have to make it for everyone."

Suarez, who is a native of Mexico and the only Latino driver in NASCAR's Cup Series, said he has been inspired by Bubba Wallace's attempts to create diversity within NASCAR.

Wallace is the only black driver in any of NASCAR's three national series, and he has recently used his voice to help influence some big changes within NASCAR.

Most notably, NASCAR announced last week that Confederate flags will be banned from all tracks moving forward after Wallace publicly expressed his belief that the flags had no place in NASCAR. Wallace also used a "Black Lives Matter" paint scheme for his car after the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Wallace's efforts have seemingly already started to pay dividends, as New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara attended Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway following the Confederate flag ban.

Suarez suggested that Wallace's actions have served as an inspiration to him: "I'm really proud of him for everything that he has done for taking leadership on this situation. I don't feel like many people in his shoes would've done the same. He's done a great job."

The 28-year-old Suarez drives the No. 96 car for Gaunt Brothers Racing in the Cup Series, and he has enjoyed his fair share of success in NASCAR since breaking in during the 2014 season.

Suarez won the Xfinity Series points title in 2016 and is a three-time race winner in the Xfinity Series, and although he has never won a Cup Series race, he has 32 top-10 finishes on his resume.

As he and Wallace continue competing and pushing for more diversity in NASCAR, Suarez is hopeful that the sport will have a far different look in the not-too-distant future: "We're slowly moving the needle and hopefully five to 10 years from now, we see a lot of more Latinos on the race track. Not just fans but also drivers, pit crews, mechanics, African Americans and all kinds of people."  

