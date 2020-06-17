David Montgomery Says Bears' Run Game 'Going to Be Better This Year'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery failed to live up to expectations and averaged 3.7 yards per carry as a rookie, but he said the rushing attack is going to improve in 2020.

"It's going to be better this year," he said of a running game that was 27th in the league in yards, 28th in touchdowns and 29th in yards per attempt, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. "I'm going to be better this year for this team and this organization. I'm going to come as prepared as ever to lead that running back room the way I need to—and be who I need to be for this offense and this team."

Chicago selected Montgomery in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Iowa State, and expectations were immediately high since the team traded Jordan Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles and likely wouldn't rely on Tarik Cohen for between-the-tackle carries all season.

However, Montgomery struggled to establish much consistency and had three times as many games with less than 40 rushing yards (six) as more than 90 (two).

It didn't help that opposing defenses could stack the box against an inconsistent Mitchell Trubisky and key on slowing the rookie, but the Bears went from 12-4 and NFC North champions in 2018 to 8-8 and outside the playoff picture in 2019.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Montgomery suggested his additional experience will help him in his second season:

"An entire year of me being in an offense. Me not being solely a complete rookie and me going in with the unknown that, 'I don't know any of the offense,' or me going in with the unknown that I don't know if I'll play or not. [Or] me going with the unknown of not knowing if I will get carries or not, or worrying about all the small stuff that doesn't even matter anymore.

"I can really get to playing football now because I'm a year in and I'm a lot more confident. I'm ready to go have fun now."

He may have a year of experience under his belt, but things will look different in the Windy City after the Bears fired offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride, replacing them with Bill Lazor, Juan Castillo and Clancy Barone, respectively.

Whether that trio can help rejuvenate Montgomery and the rushing attack will likely go a long way toward determining if the Bears can challenge for a division crown in 2020.

They begin their season on Sept. 13 against the Detroit Lions.