Re-Drafting the 2012 NFL Draft

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

This offseason, Bleacher Report is imagining how every NFL draft this century would go down if teams could jump into Dr. Emmett L. Brown's retrofitted DMC DeLorean and go back in time.

What if they could all set the flux capacitor for April 26, 2012?

In our opinion, you'd end up with three quarterbacks in the top three spots, none of whom were among the two quarterbacks originally drafted 1-2. Oh, and two of the top 12 reselections would be used on players who are already retired.

This was a damn good—and damn weird—class.

Here are the specifics in a re-draft that includes five quarterbacks, zero running backs, two wide receivers, no tight ends, five offensive linemen, 14 front-seven defenders, five defensive backs and one very special kicker.

(Excludes draft-day trades.)