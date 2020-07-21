Re-Drafting the 2012 NFL DraftJuly 21, 2020
Re-Drafting the 2012 NFL Draft
This offseason, Bleacher Report is imagining how every NFL draft this century would go down if teams could jump into Dr. Emmett L. Brown's retrofitted DMC DeLorean and go back in time.
What if they could all set the flux capacitor for April 26, 2012?
In our opinion, you'd end up with three quarterbacks in the top three spots, none of whom were among the two quarterbacks originally drafted 1-2. Oh, and two of the top 12 reselections would be used on players who are already retired.
This was a damn good—and damn weird—class.
Here are the specifics in a re-draft that includes five quarterbacks, zero running backs, two wide receivers, no tight ends, five offensive linemen, 14 front-seven defenders, five defensive backs and one very special kicker.
(Excludes draft-day trades.)
1. Indianapolis Colts: QB Russell Wilson, Wisconsin
What actually happened: Drafted QB Andrew Luck
Where he was actually picked: Third round by the Seahawks
Luck had a nice run for the Indianapolis Colts that included four Pro Bowl seasons, but Russell Wilson would be the obvious choice even if the Stanford product hadn't abruptly retired last summer.
Injuries severely limited Luck's impact later in his career, and he never made a Super Bowl during his time in Indy. Meanwhile, Wilson has won one Super Bowl and appeared in another as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. He's a six-time Pro Bowler and one of just two qualified quarterbacks in NFL history with a triple-digit passer rating.
There's a reason Wilson is the highest-paid player in league history in terms of average annual salary. He's a highly accomplished champion with off-the-charts numbers who has never missed a start or posted a losing record in his eight-year career.
Smack dab in the middle of his prime, he'd be a top-three pick here even if every player in the NFL were available.
2. Washington Redskins: QB Kirk Cousins, Michigan State
What actually happened: Drafted QB Robert Griffin III
Where he was actually picked: Fourth round by the Redskins
Yes, the Washington Redskins drafted Kirk Cousins well after taking Griffin and still didn't win any playoff games during the Cousins era. But with hindsight, Washington can go back in time, avoid Griffin entirely and see how things might have panned out with Cousins starting from the get-go.
Cousins started just nine games in his first three NFL seasons and was never valued highly enough beyond that in Washington. He made a Pro Bowl as a starter there but then got away and became one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, where in 2019 he was the league's fourth-highest-rated passer.
The 31-year-old might not be as talented or accomplished as Wilson, but he's experienced plenty of success and is in his prime at the sport's most critical position. That's enough to beat out more accomplished players at lower-impact positions like Bobby Wagner and Stephon Gilmore.
3. Minnesota Vikings: QB Ryan Tannehill, Texas A&M
What actually happened: Traded back, drafted OT Matt Kalil fourth overall
Where he was actually picked: Eighth overall by the Dolphins
The same logic applies to quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who, like Cousins, didn't get the job done with the team that drafted him but has since flourished at a second stop. The original top-10 pick was the league's highest-rated passer during a breakout 2019 campaign in which he made his first Pro Bowl.
Was it a fluke? It's possible, but Tannehill has the talent and flashed in limited fashion with less support as a member of the Miami Dolphins.
Considering that the Minnesota Vikings lost their current real-world quarterback when the Redskins took Cousins, a team in win-now mode would have little choice but to steal Tannehill from the Tennessee Titans in this spot.
4. Cleveland Browns: LB Bobby Wagner, Utah State
What actually happened: Traded up, drafted RB Trent Richardson third overall
Where he was actually picked: Second round by the Seahawks
With the three 2019 Pro Bowl quarterbacks from this class off the board, the Cleveland Browns don't have to make things awkward for Baker Mayfield. Instead, a team that basically has all of the pieces in place can roll with the best player available.
With Luke Kuechly retired, that's gotta be Wagner.
The original second-round pick is a Super Bowl champion, the only active six-time Pro Bowler still on the board and a five-time first-team All-Pro. That last number is huge because there isn't another active player from this class who has achieved that honor more than twice.
He and Wilson are the surest-fire Hall of Famers in this class, and he'd also be a tremendous fit for a Browns team that could use a leader in his prime in the middle of the defense.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Stephon Gilmore, South Carolina
What actually happened: Traded back, drafted S Mark Barron seventh overall
Where he was actually picked: 10th overall by the Bills
Why not give Tom Brady another former teammate? But that'd be just a bonus if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were to fill an obvious need by re-drafting the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in this spot.
How can Gilmore drop any further? The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro leads the class with 24 interceptions, 15 of which have come in the last four seasons. He led the league with six picks in his best season yet in 2019, and he still hasn't turned 30.
The original No. 10 overall pick out of South Carolina would provide a massive upgrade over Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean, which is why he beats out Chandler Jones for a team that is already stacked up front on defense.
6. St. Louis Rams: Edge Chandler Jones, Syracuse
What actually happened: Traded back, drafted DE Michael Brockers 14th overall
Where he was actually picked: 21st overall by the Patriots
But Jones can't drop any further either. He was the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up behind Gilmore in 2019, and his 96 career sacks lead this class by a massive margin. In fact, nobody in the NFL had close to as many sacks as Jones during the second half of the last decade.
The two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler just turned 30 and didn't show any signs of slowing down with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. He'd be an ideal fit for a Rams defense that has been gutted by losses the last couple of years and could use a standout edge presence to complement superstar interior defensive lineman Aaron Donald.
Brockers is still a Ram and has experienced a nice career with the team, but he's never been a Pro Bowler and is not in Jones' league.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars: S Harrison Smith, Notre Dame
What actually happened: Traded up, drafted WR Justin Blackmon fifth overall
Where he was actually picked: 29th overall by the Vikings
The Blackmon pick turned into a nightmare for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who in a re-draft scenario would probably take the player who would give them the best chance to get over the top when they fell just short of a Super Bowl appearance in 2017.
According to Pro Football Reference, the most valuable still-available members of this draft class that season were offensive linemen Mitchell Schwartz and David DeCastro, front-seven defenders Kuechly, Fletcher Cox and Melvin Ingram, cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. and safety Harrison Smith.
Schwartz may not have been enough of an upgrade over Jermey Parnell, and DeCastro certainly wouldn't have been enough of an upgrade over A.J. Cann. While Kuechly, Cox, Ingram and Hayward all could have helped, let's remember that team already had Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue, Malik Jackson, Telvin Smith and Myles Jack up front and Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye at corner.
Smith, though, was a first-team All-Pro safety and much more of an impact player than Barry Church or Tashaun Gipson. It's easy to imagine he makes a game-changing play in that close AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots. Plus, he continues to be a star today.
8. Miami Dolphins: DT Fletcher Cox, Mississippi State
What actually happened: Drafted QB Ryan Tannehill
Where he was actually picked: 12th overall by the Eagles
Stealing Cox from the eventual 2017 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles also would have been a temptation for the Jaguars, but the conference's other Florida-based team takes care of that.
This is a best-available-player selection for a Miami Dolphins team that likely wouldn't have won a Super Bowl between 2012 and 2019 with anyone still available here but could use a highly accomplished leader like Cox alongside 2019 first-round pick Christian Wilkins up front.
He beats out Kuechly because he's retired, Ingram because Miami is already loaded with pass-rushers and Schwartz and DeCastro because he's younger and a bigger difference-maker than they are.
9. Carolina Panthers: LB Luke Kuechly, Boston College
What actually happened: Drafted LB Luke Kuechly
Where he was actually picked: Ninth overall by the Panthers
This might seem like an odd route for the Carolina Panthers considering Kuechly is retired and the team never won a championship during his eight-year run.
Still, the future Hall of Famer and seven-time Pro Bowler remains a legend inside and outside of Charlotte, and the 2015 run in which the team won 15 games and went to the Super Bowl wouldn't have happened if not for his first-team All-Pro contributions.
I'm not sure the Panthers would be smart to sacrifice that in this spot in exchange for Ingram, Schwartz or DeCastro, none of whom would likely put them over the top in upcoming seasons.
10. Buffalo Bills: Edge Melvin Ingram, South Carolina
What actually happened: Drafted CB Stephon Gilmore
Where he was actually picked: 18th overall by the Chargers
Like the Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills might as well think about 2020 with this reselection. Nobody here will broadly change their fate between 2012 and 2019, but Ingram probably makes the most sense moving forward.
Schwartz, DeCastro and Hayward would also likely be intriguing, but Buffalo has invested heavily in the offensive line of late, and it is in pretty good shape at corner with superstar Tre'Davious White to lead the way.
But on the edge, they lost Shaq Lawson in free agency and are leaving it all to Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy. Those three have never made a Pro Bowl in a combined 24 seasons, while Ingram has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last three years.
11. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Mitchell Schwartz, California
What actually happened: Drafted DT Dontari Poe
Where he was actually picked: Second round by the Browns
Per PFR's approximate value (AV) metric, Schwartz was the second-most valuable player on the Kansas City Chiefs team that won the Super Bowl in 2019. The 2018 first-team All-Pro has never missed a start in his eight-year career, and at 31 he should have plenty of successful years ahead of him.
Considering that Poe has been off the roster since 2016, there's no reason for the Chiefs to get cute and risk losing the magic from last season by passing on the best player available in terms of AV.
12. Seattle Seahawks: QB Andrew Luck, Stanford
What actually happened: Traded back, drafted edge Bruce Irvin 15th overall
Where he was actually picked: First overall by the Colts
This would be an attempt by the Seattle Seahawks to salvage their success from that window between 2012 and 2016, when they won a title, went to two Super Bowls and picked up three division crowns. It'd be hard to sacrifice the long-term future for a quarterback who retired a year ago IRL, but the Seahawks lost Wilson and wouldn't be getting a current superstar anyway in this spot.
They'd have to hope Luck would have more success with a legendary defense in Seattle than he had with significantly less support in Indianapolis, and that said defense could remain legendary without Wagner as well.
No, this hasn't been a good re-draft for the Seahawks, but at least they'd have a shot at replicating their glory from the first half of the decade with a quarterback who was every bit as awesome as Wilson for much of that time period.
13. Arizona Cardinals: G David DeCastro, Stanford
What actually happened: Drafted WR Michael Floyd
Where he was actually picked: 24th overall by the Steelers
Floyd had just a single 1,000-yard season for the Arizona Cardinals and is now out of the league, while DeCastro is the only multiple-time first-team All-Pro still on the board.
One of those All-Pro campaigns took place in 2015 when Arizona made a run to the NFC Championship Game despite a lack of stability at right guard. DeCastro could have helped that team, but he continues to be a strong starter who would likely provide a boost to a good-not-great line moving forward.
He edges out Hayward, mainly because Arizona still has Patrick Peterson and hope for Byron Murphy Jr. at cornerback.
14. Dallas Cowboys: CB Casey Hayward Jr., Vanderbilt
What actually happened: Traded up, drafted CB Morris Claiborne sixth overall
Where he was actually picked: Second round by the Packers
Claiborne certainly wasn't worth the trade-up for the Dallas Cowboys, who got four interceptions out of the LSU product in five injury-filled seasons. But it happens the best player still available in this re-draft spot is a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback who hasn't missed a game since 2013 and doesn't appear to be slowing down.
The 30-year-old Hayward's interception numbers have dropped off since he picked off seven passes in 2016, but Pro Football Focus ranked him as the fifth-best corner in the league in 2019. He'd be a perfect gift to a Dallas team that hasn't received consistently strong play at that position of late and lost top cover man Byron Jones in free agency this offseason.
15. Philadelphia Eagles: QB Nick Foles, Arizona
What actually happened: Traded up, drafted DT Fletcher Cox 12th overall
Where he was actually picked: Third round by the Eagles
This would present quite the tough call for the Philadelphia Eagles, who could opt to replace Cox with someone like Akiem Hicks or keep a key recent offensive contributor like guard Brandon Brooks or Alshon Jeffery. All three played huge roles when the Eagles won their first and only Super Bowl in 2017, but none made as large a difference as Nick Foles.
Foles was the MVP of that Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots and a hero throughout that run. Without him, there's almost no way the team still wins that championship without Carson Wentz, which is why the Eagles don't have a choice but to bring him back here.
If they don't take him, somebody will. And the Eagles might still have Brooks or Jeffery but would be without that Vince Lombardi Trophy.
16. New York Jets: G Brandon Brooks, Miami (OH)
What actually happened: Drafted edge Quinton Coples
Where he was actually picked: Third round by the Texans
This is also a tricky call for the New York Jets because Brooks presents superb value but has been ruled out for the 2020 season due to a torn Achilles. Still, the Jets are building their team, and it might be worth waiting for him to recover for 2021 in this alternate timeline.
Brooks is still just 30. He's been a Pro Bowler in each of the last three seasons, and PFF named him the best offensive lineman in the league in 2019. That kind of late-blooming success makes him worth the wait for a team that isn't a Super Bowl contender and could use more talent at the guard position.
Under regular circumstances, Brooks would be a top-12 pick. That gives him an edge over the only remaining stars from this class: Hicks, linebacker Dont'a Hightower and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: LB Dont'a Hightower, Alabama
What actually happened: Drafted CB Dre Kirkpatrick
Where he was actually picked: 25th overall by the Patriots
The rebuilding Cincinnati Bengals would be smart to re-draft a player who could have helped them compete when they were competitive from 2012 to 2015 but could also play a role as a veteran presence as they rebuild now.
Hightower fits the profile. The two-time Pro Bowler shined right away with the New England Patriots, he's coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2019, he's got considerable playoff experience, and at the age of 30 he'd immediately bolster a Cincinnati linebacking corps that severely lacks talent.
He's an obvious upgrade over Kirkpatrick, who consistently failed to be a difference-maker during his eight seasons in Cincinnati. And he beats out Hicks and Hilton because the Bengals are in much better shape up front on defense and in the receiving corps.
18. San Diego Chargers: DT Akiem Hicks, Regina
What actually happened: Drafted edge Melvin Ingram
Where he was actually picked: Third round by the Saints
With Ingram gone, the San Diego Chargers address the defensive front and fill a longtime need with an interior defensive lineman who flashed early in his career with the New Orleans Saints and has bloomed into a star recently with the Chicago Bears.
Hicks put up 23 sacks, 53 quarterback hits and five forced fumbles without missing a start from 2016 to 2018, earning a Pro Bowl nod in the last of those seasons. An elbow injury derailed his 2019 campaign, but he made a huge impact in limited playing time.
He'd be a welcome upgrade over Justin Jones in support of Joey Bosa for the Bolts.
19. Chicago Bears: K Justin Tucker, Texas
What actually happened: Drafted DL Shea McClellin
Where he was actually picked: He wasn't
Kicking problems have plagued the Chicago Bears in recent years. If they had a reliable kicker in 2018, they might have gone on a deep playoff run. And the curse continued in 2019. Let's solve that by giving them the most accurate kicker in NFL history.
Justin Tucker's career success rate of 90.8 percent is the only qualified rate above 90 on the all-time list, and he's missed just one of 12 playoff attempts. He's been vital to the success of the Baltimore Ravens, and he'd be critical in Chicago.
We're giving him a slight nod over Hilton, who has earned four career Pro Bowl nods but has lacked consistency in recent years. But both beat McClellin, who's been out of the league since 2016.
20. Tennessee Titans: WR T.Y. Hilton, Florida International
What actually happened: Drafted WR Kendall Wright
Where he was actually picked: Third round by the Colts
The Tennessee Titans aren't in desperate need of wide receivers, but top 2017 draft pick Corey Davis hasn't come through yet, and Wright has been out of the league since 2017 after a disappointing career.
Hilton has been better than both and would team up with A.J. Brown to form an intriguing receiver duo for Ryan Tannehill and Co.
By far the most productive receiver from this class, the FIU product is the only four-time Pro Bowler still on the board.
The Titans would also enjoy stealing him from a division rival.
21. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Josh Norman, Coastal Carolina
What actually happened: Traded back, drafted G Kevin Zeitler 27th overall
Where he was actually picked: Fifth round by the Panthers
The Bengals used their first real-world Round 1 selection on a cornerback in Kirkpatrick. Now, they can replace him with a corner who peaked higher and remains relatively effective.
They could just take Zeitler, who has surpassed expectations as a second-round guard, but Zeitler didn't bring any playoff success to Cincy, and Josh Norman was at his best when the Bengals were last close.
That was in 2015 when they won the AFC North with a 12-4 record. Adam Jones was 32 at that point, and Kirkpatrick intercepted zero passes in 16 games, while Norman was a first-team All-Pro with the Panthers.
22. Cleveland Browns: CB Janoris Jenkins, North Alabama
What actually happened: Drafted QB Brandon Weeden
Where he was actually picked: Second round by the Rams
Weeden was an utter bust in Cleveland, so the Browns can instead focus on bolstering an improving defense. That could mean re-drafting current Browns pass-rusher Olivier Vernon, but they already have Myles Garrett and continue to be connected to Jadeveon Clowney.
However, young cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams have yet to fully emerge. The former took a small step backward as a sophomore, and the jury is very much out on Williams. The 31-year-old Jenkins would bring some much-appreciated experience to that secondary, and he's still got it after intercepting five passes in 2019.
23. Detroit Lions: Edge Olivier Vernon, Miami (FL)
What actually happened: Drafted OT Riley Reiff
Where he was actually picked: Third round by the Dolphins
Reiff has had a decent starting career with the Detroit Lions and Vikings and wasn't a bad selection in this spot, but his presence didn't help the Lions win their first playoff game of the 21st century, so they'd be better off going in a different direction.
Enter Vernon, who could play the role of No. 2 pass-rusher that the Lions need for Trey Flowers and could have been a difference-making cog when they made the playoffs despite having only one player hit the five-sack mark in 2016.
Among players from this draft class, only Chandler Jones has more career sacks.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: G Kelechi Osemele, Iowa State
What actually happened: Drafted G David DeCastro
Where he was actually picked: Second round by the Ravens
The Cardinals stole David DeCastro from the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in this re-draft, so it'd make a lot of sense for Pittsburgh to rob the division-rival Baltimore Ravens of guard Kelechi Osemele in this spot.
One of the last multiple Pro Bowlers still on the board, the 2016 first-team All-Pro could have at the very least played the same role while putting the Ravens in a tougher spot from 2012 to 2015. That might help the Steelers recapture the three division crowns they won between 2014 and 2017.
That gives him an edge over top remaining players Malik Jackson, Whitney Mercilus and Lavonte David, mainly because the Steelers are already in excellent shape pretty much everywhere on defense.
25. Denver Broncos: DL Malik Jackson, Tennessee
What actually happened: Traded back twice out of Round 1
Where he was actually picked: Fifth round by the Broncos
The Denver Broncos don't have the option to trade back again, so they might as well avoid the risk of losing a player who started all 16 games for them when they won the Super Bowl in 2015.
That was Malik Jackson's only year as a full-time starter in Denver, but he also played a key peripheral role on the team that went to the Super Bowl in 2013.
This late in a re-draft, there's no reason for the team to gamble on somebody else considering that success.
26. Houston Texans: Edge Whitney Mercilus, Illinois
What actually happened: Drafted edge Whitney Mercilus
Where he was actually picked: 26th overall by the Texans
The Houston Texans wouldn't be trying to protect a Vince Lombardi Trophy by reselecting Whitney Mercilus, but the Illinois product continues to be one of the team's steadiest veteran players.
He recorded six sacks as a rookie when Houston won the AFC South, he registered a career-high 12 sacks when they accomplished that feat again in 2015, and he forced four fumbles during another first-place campaign last year.
This isn't an exciting pick, but it makes the most sense considering the Texans recently handed Mercilus a new contract. They obviously view the 29-year-old as a big part of their future.
27. New England Patriots: LB Lavonte David, Nebraska
What actually happened: Traded up, drafted edge Chandler Jones 21st overall
Where he was actually picked: Second round by the Buccaneers
Tough re-draft for the New England Patriots, who have lost both Jones and Dont'a Hightower. Here, they'll at least add a reliable front-seven defender to help absorb those losses.
Lavonte David has missed just seven games over the course of eight seasons. He's compiled at least 100 tackles in seven of those eight seasons, and he's flashed the type of versatility Bill Belichick would appreciate by hitting double digits in interceptions, sacks and forced fumbles.
The 2013 first-team All-Pro and 2015 Pro Bowler has become less of a playmaker in recent years, but his presence might have helped the Pats hold on to championships in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
28. Green Bay Packers: WR Alshon Jeffery, South Carolina
What actually happened: Drafted edge Nick Perry
Where he was actually picked: Second round by the Bears
The Green Bay Packers haven't made a Super Bowl in the Perry era, which is unacceptable when you've got the highest-rated passer in NFL history at quarterback. Instead of rolling with the status quo and selecting a player who isn't likely to be re-drafted anyway, let's give Aaron Rodgers another receiver with a Pro Bowl resume to work with Davante Adams.
Alshon Jeffery went over 750 yards in six consecutive seasons before multiple injuries derailed his 2019 campaign in Philadelphia. He was at his best in 2013 and 2014 in Chicago, which is enough to cause you to wonder if he could have put the Packers over the top in either season (they really could have used support for Jordy Nelson in the first one). He'd also likely be in the mix for a starting job right now.
29. Baltimore Ravens: OT Riley Reiff, Iowa
What actually happened: Traded out of Round 1
Where he was actually picked: 23rd overall by the Lions
Earlier, the Baltimore Ravens lost offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele to the Steelers. Considering Osemele was a quality 16-game starter when Baltimore won the Super Bowl in 2012, that hurts. They should grab the most valuable offensive lineman available in Riley Reiff, who also became a solid starter in his rookie season with the Lions.
This is all about preserving that Lombardi Trophy for the Ravens, but it doesn't hurt that the Iowa product has started all but eight games over the course of the last seven seasons in Detroit and Minnesota. He could have the skill set to kick inside and would be a candidate to replace the recently retired Marshal Yanda.
30. San Francisco 49ers: DT Dontari Poe, Memphis
What actually happened: Drafted WR A.J. Jenkins
Where he was actually picked: 11th overall by the Chiefs
The San Francisco 49ers lost that 2012 Super Bowl to Baltimore. Could the result have been different if they'd drafted someone other than Jenkins? The Illinois product missed practically all of his rookie season and was already off the roster when the 12-win 49ers made another failed Super Bowl run in 2013.
It'd make sense for the 49ers to re-draft a player who made a strong early impact—someone like Dontari Poe or Bruce Irvin. The former was a Pro Bowler in 2013 and 2014, while the latter recorded eight sacks as a rookie and helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2013.
Irvin would be tempting because they'd be stealing him from a division rival, but the Seahawks have already been gutted by this re-draft anyway. Poe makes sense because the 49ers had a little more pass-rushing star power than interior strength.
31. New England Patriots: Edge Bruce Irvin, West Virginia
What actually happened: Traded up, drafted LB Dont'a Hightower 25th overall
Where he was actually picked: 15th overall by the Seahawks
That leaves this class's top remaining sack man for a Patriots team trying to replace Hightower and Jones. Jones played a major role when his Patriots beat Irvin's Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, but Irvin was an even bigger difference-maker that year in Seattle and is a good consolation prize this late in a re-draft.
The West Virginia product also led the league with six forced fumbles in 2016 and is coming off an 8.5-sack campaign.
32. New York Giants: LB Demario Davis, Arkansas State
What actually happened: Drafted RB David Wilson
Where he was actually picked: Third round by the Jets
The New York Giants have lacked talent and depth at linebacker for years, and the best player available in the final spot would help them in a major way there.
Demario Davis isn't a flashy player, but he's extremely steady. The Arkansas State product hasn't missed a game in his eight-year career and has recorded at least 90 tackles in seven of those eight seasons. He's also aged well, having become a first-team All-Pro for the first time with the Saints in 2019.
That'd come in handy as the Giants rebuild their defense right now.