Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Browns 'Haven't Given Up' on Contract with Star FA

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly still in the mix for free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, "the Browns have also been big players in the Clowney sweepstakes this offseason, and they haven’t given up on the idea of landing him."

ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t Browns Wire) previously reported Clowney had resisted overtures from the Browns despite substantial contract offers.

Friday's report comes amid word that the Browns are working on a long-term contract extension with star defensive end Myles Garrett, who had 10 sacks in 10 games last year.

General manager Andrew Berry exercised Garrett's fifth-year option this offseason, which keeps him in Cleveland through 2021, but the Browns have made it clear that they see him as a long-term fixture on the defensive line.

"We do see Myles as a long-term member and pillar in our organization," Berry told 105.7 The Fan last month (h/t Cabot).

A defensive line with Clowney and Garrett as the bookends would instantly become one of the best in the league. Clowney doesn't rack up sacks like other pass-rushers, but he's solid in run and pass defense.

Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus ranked Clowney as the second-best available free agent in the class of 2020, noting that he has the 11th-best overall grade among edge defenders since 2017 and the third-best grade versus the run.

The three-time Pro Bowler will be entering his seventh NFL season after five campaigns with the Houston Texans and one with the Seattle Seahawks. He amassed three sacks in 13 games last year but notably scored two defensive touchdowns, one off an interception and another off a fumble.

The Browns have the luxury of the most cap space to work with at $37.3 million, per Over the Cap. They're roughly middle-of-the-pack from 2021 to 2023 but should be able to make a Clowney signing work.

Cleveland is coming off a disappointing 6-10 season that started with playoff expectations. A new regime is in place, with Berry running the front office and ex-Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski replacing Freddie Kitchens as head coach.

The Browns focused on retooling their offensive line and defense in free agency and appear to be in shape to make a run toward their first playoff appearance since 2002. Adding Clowney would only help the Browns traverse a tough AFC North to achieve that goal.